Isinwheel's GT2 Off-Road E-Scooter Reigns Supreme in Europe: Now Blazing a Trail in the US Market

CHICAGO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global manufacturer and renowned brand of personal electric scooters, isinwheel, recently announced the launch of its GT2 pre-sale campaign for the US market. As the top-selling off-road adventure e-scooter in Europe, the GT2 is designed to provide a unique and exhilarating outdoor experience for riders.

isinwheel GT2 Off-road EScooter (PRNewswire)

The GT2 off-road-scooter is equipped with 800W motors and a powerful 48V/15Ah large-capacity battery that can propel riders to exhilarating speeds of up to 28MPH, making it effortless to traverse the outdoors. The battery uses BMS technology to ensure reliability and steady performance, 11-inch, off-road inflatable tires, and front and rear suspension systems to conquer the most challenging of terrain with ease whilst providing a safe and secure outdoor adventure.

As well as excellent performance, the vehicle also boasts a sleek, all-aluminum design that exudes style and demonstrates the durability of the GT2. The additional option to install a seat allows for greater comfort control for long-range riders, and the built-in wide footboard, turn lights, and brake lights provide extra visibility. Isinwheel believes night-riding safety is a paramount concern and has worked to ensure the vehicle is easily spotted whilst also providing good night vision.

In addition to the pre-sale campaign, isinwheel proudly shared the story of a user from France who rode their GT2 E-scooter to explore the natural beauty of Lyon. He said that he was impressed with the GT2's powerful performance and stability; it provided him with an unforgettable riding experience and helped him to visit more of the different landscapes of his town while also allowing him to better integrate into the natural environment.

The GT2 is currently available for pre-sale in the US market, with exclusive discounts specially for pre-sale customers. To learn more about the GT2 and secure your pre-order, please visit the official isinwheel website at at www.isinwheel.com.

About isinwheel E-scooter:

isinwheel is a global leading manufacturer of personal E-scooters, dedicated to making riding fun through daily innovation. Actively practicing the concept of sustainable development and providing convenient, eco-friendly, stylish, and affordable transportation solutions, isinwheel brings everything you desire closer to you, enriching your life in simpler, more affordable, and more enjoyable ways. To get more information, please visit our contact information.

GT2: https://www.isinwheel.com/products/isinwheel-gt2-800w-off-road-electric-scooter

Website: https://www.isinwheel.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/isinwheel_global/

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/isinwheel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/isinwheel.fans

Twitter: https://twitter.com/isinwheelglobal

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE isinwheel