Murray's Cheese Introduces New Visual Brand and Website

Specialty Food Purveyor Brings Approachability

and Creativity to the World of Cheese

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Murray's Cheese unveiled a new logo, visual brand and website today, bringing vast product expertise together with the heritage brand's passionate, creative spirit. Building on its storied New York City history, Murray's new look features playful illustrations that bring the upbeat experience at their cheese counter, where cheesemongers are known for sharing their passion and expertise, to life in print and online. The new dynamic visual brand universe aims to lay a foundation for Murray's continued growth as they welcome food lovers around the country to the wide world of cheese.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewswire)

Throughout several decades as a Greenwich Village destination for both locals and visitors, Murray's storefront has been emblazoned with their recognizable red logo with a curled M and long, swooshing Y. Their updated modernized logo brings warmth and heritage elements along with a vibrant red hue and accompanying new color palette. Warm, modern typography and hand-drawn illustrated cheese personalities bring a playful attitude through light-hearted storytelling and educational tips. The branding project was led by Base Design, a network of creative studios in New York City and worldwide that work with brands that have cultural impact.

Murray's recently-expanded flagship store on Bleecker Street just debuted the visual branding which can now be discovered on the all-new murrayscheese.com. The digital experience shares cheesemonger expertise on every page, and pays homage to the cheese and food artisans through rich producer content. Web users can begin their experience with an interactive cheese quiz that delivers personalized recommendations, much like the guided, one-of-a-kind shopping experience shoppers receive in store. From there, users will find shoppable, step-by-step guides on how to cut and assemble beautiful cheese boards; dozens of shoppable new recipes for every meal of the day, including exclusive recipes from their NYC restaurant; along with guides on how to pair cheeses with wine, beer, cider and spirits alongside stunning new photography.

Web users looking to learn about cheese, cheesemakers and what happens behind the cheese cave doors have found their ultimate online destination. Murray's also offers in-person and online cheese tasting classes available for purchase on the website, and a chat function connecting users to cheese experts ready to help them put together a cheese board or choose a cheese for a recipe.

As the country's favorite specialty cheese retailer, Murray's e-commerce business has been delivering cheese gifts, monthly clubs and more to homes across the U.S. for several years. With more than 500 cheeses, cured meats, pantry staples, gifts packages and monthly clubs offered online, Murray's also regularly introduces new and seasonal items. A few items coming this summer include:

Merquen Vault 5 Cheddar from the Cellars at Jasper Hill, an exclusive Vermont -made cheese rubbed in smoked chili pepper. This cheese is exclusively available at Murray's NYC, cheese shops in Kroger, and on murrayscheese.com. from the Cellars at Jasper Hill, an exclusive-made cheese rubbed in smoked chili pepper. This cheese is exclusively available at Murray's NYC, cheese shops in Kroger, and on murrayscheese.com.

Murray's Summer Vegetable Mac & Cheese , a frozen, heat-and-eat mac and cheese perfect for backyard BBQ's. Murray's also offers their signature classic mac, with new flavors introduced each season. , a frozen, heat-and-eat mac and cheese perfect for backyard BBQ's. Murray's also offers their signature classic mac, with new flavors introduced each season.

Sach Paneer , an artisanal Indian paneer cheese, and several varieties of Queso Campesino , an authentic Mexican cheese – all made in the U.S.

Dried sliced peaches and dried cherries from The Ugly Company, an all-natural, upcycled dried fruit company in California .

Coming soon from the Murray's caves: Double Doe , an artisan mixed milk cheese, and Extra Aged Stockinghall Cheddar , a special edition of this award-winning cheese.

Also coming soon for the holiday season, Murray's will offer all-new entertaining assortments and seasonal cheeses available in store and online.

Looking ahead, Murray's will introduce their new visual brand in their NYC stores and restaurant, private label products, and to the Murray's shops within Kroger stores.

Visit the world of Murray's at www.murrayscheese.com for a new online cheese experience. Download visual assets here.

About Murray's Cheese

Murray's Cheese is a beloved mainstay in New York City that has evolved into a world-renowned specialty food destination that makes, sources, sells and serves exceptional cheese. Murray's operates several NYC retail shops, a restaurant, and an e-commerce program with gifts, monthly clubs and cheeses aged in their state-of-the-art cheese caves. Cheese experts also host tasting classes and events, and the company supplies some of the country's most beloved restaurants with cheese. Murray's joined the Kroger family in 2017 and their cheese counters and experts guide customers through a joyful shopping experience withing 1,100+ stores including Kroger, Ralphs, QFC, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter and many others throughout the country. Follow along @murrayscheese and www.murrayscheese.com.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

