Fiero Tequila Expands Pepper-Infused Offering with New Serrano Expression

The Spiciest Tequila Brand in the U.S. – Fiero Tequila – Infuses the Highest Quality Mexican Tequila with Locally Grown Serrano Peppers to Take Over Spicy Cocktails Across the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all spice lovers! San Francisco's Hotaling & Co. is officially launching the second expression in the Fiero Tequila lineup. Introducing Fiero Serrano Tequila, a bold and unapologetically fiery new pepper-infused iteration that is set to ignite your palate. Naturally infused with vine-ripened serrano peppers from local Jalisco farmer's markets, Fiero Serrano Tequila has a crisp, fresh taste to elevate your tequila experience.

It's no surprise that tequila's popularity is particularly hot at the moment. A recent national survey found that 88% of people will reach for a margarita over any other cocktail this summer. And with consumers confirming that tequila is one of their top choices for their at-home bars and in their cocktails, it only reinforces why Fiero Tequila has been taking over since launching the spiciest infused tequila on the market last summer, Fiero Habanero Tequila. A natural extension to the line and several thousand Scoville units below, Fiero Serrano Tequila packs an equally delicious flavor, paying homage to the rich flavors of Mexico. Consumers should not be fooled by the lower spice level! Made with hand-picked serrano peppers from mountainous regions of Mexico, this new expression is a true fusion of tradition and innovation, inviting tequila-lovers to incorporate it into their favorite spicy margarita and other tequila-based recipes.

"We already offer the spiciest infused tequila on the market, so introducing Fiero Serrano Tequila felt like a natural extension to us," says Dan Leese, Chief Executive Officer at Hotaling & Co. "This expression truly captures the essence of Mexican tequila-making artistry and is a perfect complement to Fiero Habanero Tequila. This slightly less spicy expression will allow consumers to enjoy different levels of heat while providing a unique tequila experience in every sip."

Fiero Serrano Tequila is proudly distilled by Casa Don Roberto, a sustainable, Mexican-owned heritage tequila business producing exceptional tequila since being founded in 1924. This commitment to excellence pairs well with the innovative spirit of Estela Anguiano, Casa Don Roberto's master distiller, the first woman to hold this position in Mexico. Under Anguiano's expertise, the distillation process has been crafted to a science, resulting in a premium white tequila infused with fresh serrano peppers. The outcome is a delectable agave spirit that balances the authentic essence of Mexican tequila and a fiery kick consumers are sure to love.

Available in a 750 ml bottle with an SRP of $29.99 and ABV of 40%, you can now find Fiero Serrano Tequila near you. Use Fiero Tequila's product finder tool to find it at major retailers nationwide or order it online through ReserveBar.com.

Savor the bold and refreshing taste of the Fiero Serrano Watermelon Margarita.

How to Prepare the Fiero Serrano Watermelon Margarita:

1.5 oz Fiero Serrano Tequila

0.5 oz Luxardo Triplum

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

3 oz Fresh Watermelon Juice

1-2 cucumber slices

Muddle cucumber and lime juice in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add ice, Fiero Serrano Tequila, Luxardo Triplum and watermelon juice. Shake vigorously and double strain into a tajin rimmed rocks glass.

For more information, please visit HotalingandCo.com or FieroTequila.com. Follow Fiero on Instagram @FieroTequila.

About Hotaling & Co.

A born and bred San Francisco original, Hotaling & Co. is the leading distiller and importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials. Our dedication to artisanal spirits first started 30 years ago under the name Anchor Distilling Company - heralding the return to copper pot distilling in the U.S. with the original craft introductions of Junipero Gin & Old Potrero Straight Rye Whiskey. We carry on that pioneering legacy with the name Hotaling & Co. as a nod to the local legend A.P. Hotaling, who ventured West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country and a notable figure in American drinking culture. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education and hospitality, Hotaling & Co. carries on this tradition of artisanal excellence by bringing together a family of like-minded spirits that share our commitment to craft and care.

Today, Hotaling & Co.'s portfolio is synonymous with brands of unmatched quality and character, including Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Severo Tequila, Fiero, Tequila, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers' Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit www.HotalingandCo.com to explore our full range of brands.

