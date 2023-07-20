Tap Native Launches Condition Prevalence Ad Targeting

Tap Native utilizes deidentified patient data to enable health marketers to deliver the right message to the right users in the right context at the right time

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tap Native, the leading health focused native ad platform, today announced the launch of Condition Prevalence Ad Targeting, a simple and highly effective approach to DTC ad targeting based on the geo prevalence of physician diagnosed & seasonal conditions. Tap Native ad units appear across hundreds of popular health websites and integrated directly into the editorial sections.

Condition prevalence ad targeting is available for dozens of conditions including migraines, psoriasis, asthma, cholesterol, obesity, pollen severity, dry eye, Gerd, osteoarthritis and dozens more. Physician diagnosed geo data is updated monthly while seasonal condition geo data is updated daily. All disease, condition and seasonal geo data is validated against actual patient data.

By adding this additional data layer, health brands and agencies can feature their offers in condition specific content across hundreds of health sites to users in geos with the highest rates of prevalence. The feature enables digital advertisers to reach in-market health audiences at the moment they're browsing health topics and seeking answers to personal health questions.

"Unlike noisy social media sites, political sites and others, health and wellness sites are quiet places where information seekers are fully engaged for all the right reasons," said Rafael Cosentino, VP Business Development at Tap Native. "Users that visit health sites are motivated. The option to add these highly prevalent condition locations to our existing contextual targeting creates a new channel for healthcare marketers to reach and engage in-market solution seekers in an ideal environment and state of mind."

Tap Native ad targeting combines article context and geo condition prevalence without cookies thereby eliminating many concerns around GDPR, CCPA and other privacy compliance issues. Condition Prevalence Ad Targeting is available to HCP marketers or DTC advertisers.

Tap Native is the Web's leading health focused native ad platform and content recommendation engine. Tap Native connects premium health advertisers with in-market consumers or healthcare professionals while they're browsing content across hundreds of health and medical websites. Tap Native connects content, brand and performance advertisers to audiences contextually while optimizing advertiser ROI and displaying results in a data centric performance dashboard. Tap Native has created a top tier monetization product for health and medical publishers making ads on health-related pages vastly more relevant for the patients and healthcare pros that visit. More at www.TapNative.com

