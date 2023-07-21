QTS Realty Trust Announces Mandatory Conversion of Series A Preferred Units

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust ("QTS") today announced the exercise of its right to convert each outstanding 6.50% Series A Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Limited Liability Company Unit of QTS (each, a "Series A Preferred Unit") into $167.40 in cash, in accordance with the terms of the Series A Preferred Units. The mandatory conversion date will be July 28, 2023 (the "Mandatory Conversion Date"). Distributions will cease to accrue on the Series A Preferred Units on the Mandatory Conversion Date, and all rights of the holders of Series A Preferred Units will terminate on such date, except for the right to receive $167.40 in cash per unit.

Questions and requests for assistance may be directed to Computershare Trust Company, N.A. ("Computershare"). Computershare is serving as the conversion agent and can be contacted at c/o Computershare, Mandatory Corporate Actions; COY: QTS, 150 Royall Street, Suite 101, Canton, MA 02021.

