THE WORLD'S 50 BEST HOTELS REVEALS SPECIAL AWARDS CATEGORIES

The World's 50 Best Hotels, the 50 Best brand's first global launch since 2009, announces the special awards which will complement the upcoming ranking

LONDON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alongside the inaugural list of The World's 50 Best Hotels, which will be announced at a ceremony at the Guildhall, London on 19 September, 50 Best will reveal the winners of a series of award categories designed to highlight outstanding properties and individuals across the travel industry.

The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023 Logo (PRNewsfoto/50 Best) (PRNewswire)

The awards will reflect the best travel experiences collated from 580 anonymous voters – a mix of hoteliers, journalists and seasoned travellers – headed up by a group of Academy Chairs across nine regions globally.

Mark Sansom, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Hotels, says: "These additional awards are designed to complement the 50 Best list and celebrate properties and people who are delivering industry-leading experiences."

Continental Awards - The highest-ranked hotel in each continent (Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Oceania) will, by default, be named The Best Hotel in that continent.

Nikka Best New Hotel: The highest-ranked hotel that has opened during the two-year voting window: May 2021 – May 2023. Nikka Whisky is the official partner of this award.

Flor de Caña Eco Hotel: Champions one hotel's outstanding efforts towards sustainability. The award is independently audited by the Sustainable Restaurant Association.

The Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel: This is given to the hotel placed highest on the list that is within 20 metres of a beach.

Carlo Alberto Vermouth Best Boutique Hotel: Awarded to the hotel placed highest on the list that fits all the criteria of a boutique property with fewer than 50 rooms and not part of a large group.

SevenRooms Icon Award: Celebrates a person who has made an outstanding contribution to the hotel industry over the course of their career.

Art of Hospitality Award: All 580 voters are asked to name a property where they have received the single-best hospitality experience within the voting period. The winner will be announced on 22 August.

Lavazza One To Watch Award: Granted to a hotel that currently sits just outside the top 50 list, but which 50 Best believes has the potential to break into the ranking. The winner will be announced on 5 September.

