MUFON Statement on House Oversight Committee Hearing Titled UAP: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency

CINCINNATI, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation's largest, most credible, and most highly respected UFO research organization, the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), commends the House Oversight's Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs, and Chairman Grothman, for holding a hearing on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) today.

"It is unacceptable to gaslight Americans into thinking this isn't happening." - Representative Luna on UAP

Throughout the hearing, members of congress raised compelling points that strengthen MUFON's mission and current claims. Rep. Tim Burchett (TN-02) confirmed that there are members of congress, who wish to remain anonymous, that have had UAP sightings of their own, and Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42) stated the government should "encourage more reporting, not less, on UAPs". "The more we understand, the safer we will be," concluded Rep. Garcia in his opening statement.

MUFON also extends their commendation to the three witnesses who courageously shared their testimonies on UAPs and their personal encounters. Whistleblower David Grusch, a former agency co-lead on the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF), shared that he was asked by the UAPTF Director to identify all Special Access Programs and Controlled Access Programs to satisfy their congressionally mandated mission. In doing so, he stated, "I was informed of a multi-decade UAP crash-retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access to additional read-ons." When asked directly by Rep. Garcia if he believes in government possession of UAP, he replied, "Absolutely, based on interviewing over 40 witnesses over 4 years," and went onto claim the exact locations were referred to the Inspector General. Upon further questioning from members of congress, it was made clear that he personally experienced retaliation for providing previous testimonies and is aware of harm done to individuals to cover up extraterrestrial technologies. He stopped short of confirming murder, mentioning claims were "directed to proper authorities." Rep. Burchett is planning to take up legislation on UAP reporting, asking Rep. Garcia to potentially co-sponsor, during the hearing.

The additional witnesses included, Commander David Fravor, Former Commanding Officer of the United States Navy, and Ryan Graves, Executive Director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, who both witnessed advanced UAP firsthand. Their willingness to come forward and share their experiences contributes significantly to the further disclosure of UAPs.

MUFON agrees with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13) when she said, "It is unacceptable to gaslight Americans into thinking this isn't happening." This landmark hearing marks an important step forward in bringing the truth about UAPs closer to the public's understanding. MUFON eagerly anticipates collaborating with the Biden administration and the Department of Defense to facilitate the disclosure of all UAP documents. As the leading organization dedicated to UFO research, MUFON stands prepared to offer its full support and expertise in this endeavor.

