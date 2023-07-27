Choice Hotels International Releases First "Choice Privileges State of the American Traveler Survey" in Partnership with Harris Poll, Uncovering How People Want to Travel This Summer and Beyond

Survey finds consumers are prioritizing experiences and exploring the U.S. and want to spend less than $200/night on lodging

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), released its first Choice Privileges State of the American Traveler Survey, a poll of more than 2,000 U.S. adults that sheds new light on Americans' travel plans and priorities this summer and beyond. This survey, conducted in partnership with Harris Poll, comes as nine new brands with nearly 600 hotels, including Radisson Blu, Radisson and Country Inn & Suites, are now available to be booked on ChoiceHotels.com. Earlier this week Choice announced the successful integration of the Radisson Rewards Americas loyalty program into the award-winning Choice Privileges program. This enables the nearly 60 million Choice Privileges members to earn and redeem points at over 7,400 hotels across 22 brands in 45 countries and territories.

"Our new Choice Privileges State of the American Traveler Survey details how people are planning to travel this summer, fall and beyond," said Noha Abdalla, chief marketing officer, Choice Hotels International. "No matter where they're headed, what their travel preferences are, or what their budget is, ChoiceHotels.com provides an easy way for consumers to find the right hotel with the right amenities at the guaranteed lowest price — now with more great options in more locations than ever before."

Key findings include:

Most Americans want to spend less than $200/night on lodging:

The majority (78%) typically look to spend less than $200 /night on lodging

Most (73%) prefer to splurge on experiences and limit costs on lodging

With sports, music and theater getting back in full swing post-pandemic, 26% of Americans say they plan their trips around these specific experiences

Some prefer to splurge on upscale offerings:

More than 1 in 4 (27%) splurge on lodging and limit costs of experiences, with 21% willing to spend $200 or more/night on lodging

Loyalty programs are key tools for people to save money while traveling:

41% of Americans said they plan to use hotel/loyalty program points to save money this summer, and 30% book using a loyalty member rate

When taking a road trip, nearly a third of Americans (29%) said they would pay for their road trip using loyalty points

While international travel has been booming this summer, many Americans are still choosing to road trip around the U.S.:

More than a third of respondents (38%) report they travel to feel more connected to and explore the country

65% said 3 or more destinations make for an ideal road trip

Most Americans (67%) want to see tourist attractions when traveling

Many (57%) want to stay in a city or near a popular U.S. landmark when traveling

More than half (57%) of Americans listen to a personalized playlist while on the road, and 51% listen to the local radio

From spouses to pets to strangers, the ideal road trip co-pilot is clear:

Many Americans (64%) said they are road tripping this year because they want to make memories with family and friends

More than half (60%) of Americans want to road trip with their spouse/partner/significant other

1 in 6 Americans (16%) would choose their pet over anyone else to travel with

Nearly 1 in 10 (9%) prefer to be alone on their travels

4% would choose their co-worker to travel with

2% would choose a stranger

Americans continue to prioritize self-care while traveling:

45% want to stay at a property with a pool

35% say they want to enjoy a hotel spa

More than 1 in 5 Americans (23%) say visiting the hotel gym is a must while on vacation

38% say being able to hike close to where they are staying is a priority

Americans continue to blend work and play while traveling:

Most survey respondents (76%) said when traveling for work they are likely to extend their trip to include leisure time

Most of them (86%) will also stay at the same hotel

More than half (58%) of survey respondents reported they've had to share a hotel room with a colleague on a work trip

For more information and to start planning your next getaway and earn travel rewards, visit ChoiceHotels.com and enroll in Choice Privileges for free.

Methodology

The study was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Choice Privileges from June 16-21, 2023, among 2,055 adults ages 18 and older, of which 1,093 have taken a road trip in the past year and 1,248 plan to take a road trip this summer. Data are weighted where necessary by age, gender, race/ethnicity, region, education, marital status, household size, household income and propensity to be online, to bring them in line with their actual proportions in the population. Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in our surveys. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

