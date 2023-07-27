WACKER Chemical Corporation Celebrates National Intern Day 2023

Forty-one summer interns rank among the highest-recorded to support U.S. operations

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WACKER is a technological leader in the chemical industry and manufactures products in key global sectors, including silicone, polymer, biosolutions, and polysilicon markets. The company has nearly 16,000 employees globally, and roughly 10 percent of its workforce is based in North and Central America. WACKER welcomed 41 interns this summer, among the highest in recent years, to gain experience in various business functions.

WACKER is a chemical R&D and manufacturing leader whose solutions make a better world for generations. The company provides innovative formulations for the world’s key industries, including automotive, healthcare, personal care, construction, paints, textiles and many others. WACKER is a pioneer in silicone and polymer technology, the leading provider of polysilicon for the semiconductor and solar industries, and an innovator in biotechnology applications for food/nutrition and pharmaceuticals. (PRNewswire)

We attract talented team members and offer them opportunities to help transform our industry and business.

According to National Today, National Intern Day was created by WayUp, a U.S.-based job site for college students and recent graduates to apply for internships and employment opportunities. National Intern Day was created in 2017 to raise awareness of the challenges and inequalities that entry-level candidates and interns face in the workforce and to build an understanding of how internships are essential for acquiring valuable experience and exposure.

WACKER Chemical Corporation has integrated interns into its workforce for many years. They are often trusted with responsibilities such as supporting technical projects, helping with critical tasks at manufacturing sites, and assisting with company-specific programs that help the organization achieve its goals.

"We are proud to have interns who express a sincere desire to invest their time, talents, and energy to learn from experts in scientific, technical, and commercial areas of our company," said David Wilhoit, president & CEO of WACKER Chemical Corporation. "WACKER's strategic expansion and focus on the future means well-paying, stable jobs that offer strong career growth and long-term potential for new hires and early-career professionals from high-school to Ph.D.-level graduates."

This year's interns represented a wide array of geographically and ideologically diverse public and private institutions of higher learning to support WACKER's operations in Chino, Calif.; Calvert City, Ky.; Adrian and Ann Arbor, Mich.; Allentown, Pa.; and Charleston, Tenn. They supported projects across multiple departments, including analytical services, chemistry, corporate communications, compliance, engineering, environmental science, health and safety, human resources, infrastructure, and manufacturing operations. These aspiring novices received mentoring from experienced team members, contributed innovative ideas, and supported projects that reflected WACKER'S values and principles that enhanced their learning about our company, industry, and business opportunities by working on meaningful projects and assignments.

Internship hiring increased more than 9 percent for the 2022-2023 academic year. The gain underscores the value employers place on their internship programs and their commitment to them, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

"At WACKER, we recruit widely and equitably to attract the best talent to bring forth innovative ideas that challenge the status quo to help transform our industry and business. We eagerly offer opportunities to help shape the next generation of industry leaders," said Maria Berg, vice president of Human Resources at WACKER Chemical Corporation. "We are thrilled to welcome this year's class of motivated, forward-thinking students. We look forward to getting to know them and helping them to leverage their unique background, diverse skillset, and fresh perspective to promote their growth and development. And, hopefully, we can inspire their interest in contributing to the long-term success of our organization."

Among this year's summer interns supporting WACKER's operations in Charleston, Tenn., is Ayomide "Sam" Oke, a Purdue University engineering student. "I most enjoy the engineering adventures that unfold daily during my internship opportunity at Wacker's Infrastructure department," said Oke. "It's like being part of a team that turns mundane projects into remarkable feats and transforming piles of blueprints into real-life masterpieces."

Eligibility requirements for the internship program vary by job function. However, generally, students have a 3.0 GPA or higher, are actively enrolled in a bachelor's degree program or higher and have proof of eligibility to work in the U.S. In addition to internships, WACKER offers programs in some locations for students who want to work while completing high school.

To learn more about opportunities with WACKER Chemical Corporation, please visit our website. Also, we welcome you to share your internship experience using #2023WACKERVALUESINTERNS

About WACKER Chemical Corporation

WACKER is a global chemical R&D and manufacturing company whose solutions make a better world for generations. Focus industries include healthcare, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, construction, automotive, and food/nutrition. WACKER is a pioneer in silicone, polymer, and biotechnology solutions and the leading provider of polysilicon for semiconductor and solar applications.

For more information:

James Barnes

Communications Manager, Public Relations

WACKER-Charleston

(734) 546-4951

james.barnes@wacker.com

Editor's Notes: Interviews, photos, and Broll are available upon request.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wacker Chemical Corporation