Introducing MGL Europe, a Mohawk Global European Venture

SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohawk Global, a leading supply chain services provider, is excited to announce their collaboration with worldwide leaders in the freight forwarding industry to start a new sister company, MGL Europe. The first MGL Europe office opened in Stuttgart, Germany in April 2023. This month, the European team expanded by welcoming Master International Logistics to the joint venture—with their rebrand to MGL Europe Italy.

Mohawk Global joint venture: MGL Europe (PRNewswire)

Mohawk Global looks to elevate its client's experience through the expansive network MGL Europe provides.

Gar Grannell, Mohawk Global CEO says, "This partnership is the result of trusting relationships built over the last 30 years with people of like values and growth strategy. We are excited about the business we will develop together, while focusing on enriching the lives of our people."

MGL Europe has officially begun operations and has become Mohawk Global's exclusive partner for client's cargo in and out of Europe. MGL Europe currently has three German offices located in Stuttgart, Bremen, and Munich, in addition to three Italian offices located in Milan, Genova, and Vincenza.

"Having our own offices in Germany and now Italy, gives us a presence at key port locations for both North Europe and Mediterranean trade," says Chris Lindstrand, Mohawk Global Director of International Transportation. "Through these key gateways, we're strategically positioned to enhance our offerings not just in these countries or throughout continental Europe, but in all regions that utilize these important trade centers."

Mohawk Global is excited to elevate its client's experience through the expansive network this growing partnership provides. "Our strategic partnerships in Asia align well with our move into Germany and Italy, allowing Mohawk Global to seamlessly bridge North America, Asia, and Europe with diverse transportation solutions in a rapidly expanding global supply chain," says Anthony Pagnotto, Mohawk Global Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing.

Mohawk Global is a team of experts in supply chain solutions and trade compliance. Since its foundation in 1993, Mohawk Global has grown beyond its headquarters in Syracuse, New York to nine offices in six states, with a worldwide reach. We strive to create an environment of growth, and as a family-owned and operated business, everything we do is guided by our core values – Enrich. Care. Deliver. Please contact us for further information.

