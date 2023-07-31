Matt Beall Named Board Chair of Forbes Global Properties

NEW YORK , July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Global Properties, a curated consumer marketplace of luxury homes and an invitation-only membership network of independently owned real estate firms, has named respected industry veteran Matt Beall chair of the organization's Board of Directors.

Matt Beall, CEO and Principal Broker of Hawaii Life and newly named Board Chair of Forbes Global Properties. (PRNewswire)

Chief Executive Officer and Principal Broker of Hawaii Life, Mr. Beall draws from 25 years of residential real estate experience. Recognizing the increasing need for innovative and engaging property marketing, Mr. Beall co-founded Hawaii Life in 2008 and the company quickly became the market leader in luxury real estate sales across the island chain.

Under Mr. Beall's leadership, Hawaii Life has enjoyed consistent growth and success and today is regarded as the top-producing real estate brokerage in the State of Hawaii. Operating from 17 offices across the Hawaiian Islands, the firm's team of 350 skilled agents represent buyers, sellers, and property owners with a well-earned reputation for the delivery of highly personalized service and expert guidance with unwavering professionalism, integrity, and discretion.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Beall has served Hawaii's real estate industry, holding a variety of board and leadership positions, including President of the Kauai Board of Realtors and as a member of Hawaii Association of Realtors' executive committee. Currently, he is on the board of the Hawaii Land Trust, a land conservation organization with over 22,000 acres in perpetual conservation. He is also a member of the Kauai Leadership Council for the Hawaii Community Foundation, where Hawaii Life has a donor-advised fund managed entirely by its brokers, agents, and employees.

"It's an honor to serve Forbes Global Properties as the Board Chair, and especially to continue the legacy of Jeff Hyland, who was always a mentor of mine and many others in our organization. We have extraordinary talent on both the board and in our membership across the globe, and we're all looking forward to expanding the possibilities with Forbes as our partner," said Matt Beall Chief Executive Officer and Principal Broker of Hawaii Life and Board Chair of Forbes Global Properties.

"Matt is a valued member of Forbes Global Properties who prioritizes collaboration, professionalism, and the highest level of service for both our members and the clients we represent. He has a clear vision for continued growth and the proven ability to implement those plans; I look forward to supporting him in this new role," said Michael Jalbert, Chief Executive Officer.

Forbes Global Properties was co-founded by Jeff Hyland and Bonnie Stone Sellers as a way to connect the increasingly global buyers of luxury homes with the world's foremost real estate experts. The consortium launched in December 2020 with offices in 75 locations and has since grown to a powerful global network of more than 13,000 real estate agents across 440 locations.

Mr. Beall is joined on the Board by Vice Chair Andy Nelson of Willis Allen Real Estate, Olivier de Chabot-Tramecourt of Groupe Mercure, Quentin Epiney of Comptoir Immobilier / FGP Swiss + Alps, Ken Jacobs of Private Property Global, Nikki Koval of Forbes Media LLC, Jose Ribes Bas of Inmobiliaria Rimontgó, co-founder Bonnie Stone Sellers, and Mark Smith of Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate.

The exclusive worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes, Forbes Global Properties provides branding and marketing services to the world's premier real estate firms. Members are thoroughly vetted, and the network is comprised of top brokerages with proven records of success in luxury property sales and recognized delivery of exceptional client service.

About Forbes Global Properties

Established in 2020 and led by the world's foremost independent luxury residential brokers and industry veterans, Forbes Global Properties is a curated consumer marketplace that connects discerning buyers directly to the world's finest homes and the elite agents that represent them. The invitation-only network spans 440 locations and comprises more than 13,000 property experts across the U.S., Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, the Middle East, New Zealand, and Europe. For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Forbes Global Properties