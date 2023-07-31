Regina Pitstick Named Senior VP of aptihealth Medical Group

Pitstick brings product, operations, and value-based care expertise to leading behavioral health provider

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- aptihealth, the leading tech-driven behavioral healthcare provider built for higher acuity care, today announced that Regina Pitstick has joined the organization as Senior Vice President of aptihealth Medical Group.

Most recently, Pitstick was VP Advocacy Product & Innovation for the Employer and Individual segment at UnitedHealth Group, where she drove the company's product strategy and vision, focused on delivering a seamless, personalized patient experience. Responsible for product development initiatives, Pitstick's leadership and experience fueled successful long-range strategies, broader market penetration and deeper engagement for over 15M consumers.

"Regina brings more than twenty years of extremely relevant experience in the healthcare industry to aptihealth—including a deep skillset in digital health start-ups, product development, operations, process improvement and value-based care," said Tim Koehler, President and Chief Operating Officer of aptihealth. "Regina's patient-centered approach, insightful understanding of the health care landscape, innovate approach, and impeccable ability to execute strategic initiatives will greatly enhance our medical group. She's ideal for this critical role at aptihealth as we continue to pursue our mission of becoming the nation's preeminent provider of behavioral health services."

Pitstick joins aptihealth at a time of significant growth, having served nearly 15,000 patients for leading national and regional health plans. aptihealth expects to more than double its patients in 2023, with a majority covered by value-based care contracts.

"The value that aptihealth is providing to health plans, physicians groups, health systems and higher-acuity patients simply can't be underestimated," indicated Pitstick. "Whether it's the company's commitment to engaging new patients at any point of care, to their proprietary screening and assessment tools, to their proven ability to improve outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care, it's not hyperbole to state that aptihealth is changing the behavioral healthcare game. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to help aptihealth continue to improve its care model, meet its strategic goals, and intelligently achieve its considerable opportunities for growth."

aptihealth is improving higher acuity behavioral healthcare for populations who need it most—one patient at a time. The company's virtual-first model and proprietary screening, assessment, and treatment programs give members fast, convenient access to precise, personalized care. Headquartered in Saratoga Springs and employing over 150, aptihealth has raised over $70 million in funding from leading international private equity firms. The company's care program and data insights are driving breakthroughs in mental health understanding, treatment, outcomes, and cost reduction. Learn more at: www.aptihealth.com.

