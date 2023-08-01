MIEC Goes Live with OneShield's SaaS Solution for Streamlined Medical Malpractice Insurance Operations

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIEC (Medical Insurance Exchange of California), a leading Reciprocal Insurance Exchange for the U.S. Medical Profession serving health professionals in the U.S. Western states, is pleased to announce the successful implementation of OneShield's cutting-edge insurance software platform. The software solution, tailored specifically for medical professional liability insurers, marks a significant milestone in MIEC's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and delivering exceptional service to its valued policyholders.

"By partnering with OneShield, we have equipped ourselves with a robust platform that will enhance our current operations but also provides the scalability required to meet the evolving demands of the insurance industry. We are excited about the potential for continued success and innovation this collaboration brings" said Lakshmi Lakshminarasimhan – MIEC's Director, IS/IT & Innovation. (PRNewswire)

The implementation of OneShield Market Solutions (OMS) empowers MIEC to streamline its insurance operations.

The implementation of OneShield Market Solutions (OMS) empowers MIEC to streamline its insurance operations, enabling faster policy issuance, comprehensive underwriting capabilities, and improved claims management. By leveraging the advanced features of OneShield's SaaS platform, MIEC offers separate portals for insureds and underwriters, integrates with various critical third-party systems, and has transformed its systems for payments and dividends.

The collaboration between MIEC and OneShield has resulted in an essential transition from legacy systems to a modern, integrated software solution. MIEC's decision to partner with OneShield was driven by the software provider's extensive experience in the insurance industry and its reputation for delivering innovative solutions that align with each client's unique requirements.

"MIEC has always been committed to delivering the highest quality of service to our policyholders, and the implementation of OMS marks a significant milestone in our growth journey," said Lakshmi Lakshminarasimhan – MIEC's Director, IS/IT & Innovation. "By partnering with OneShield, we have equipped ourselves with a robust platform that will enhance our current operations but also provides the scalability required to meet the evolving demands of the insurance industry. We are excited about the potential for continued success and innovation this collaboration brings."

MIEC's President – Andy Firth adds, "No system transition is ever painless. Our experience with OMS throughout this process has been one of real partnership and collaboration. We look forward to a long-term relationship of mutual benefit as additional capabilities come online and help MIEC improve its service levels while reducing operating overhead expense."

OneShield provides MIEC with a comprehensive Medical Professional Liability solution comprised of features and functionalities specifically designed for the medical malpractice insurance sector. The platform's intuitive user interface allows MIEC's underwriters and claims professionals to navigate policy administration, billing, claims management, and reporting processes, facilitating faster decision-making and increased collaboration across teams.

"We are thrilled to have played a pivotal role in supporting MIEC throughout this transformative project and eagerly anticipate their continued expansion on our platform," expressed Rex Blazevich, President of OneShield Market Solutions. "The successful implementation of OMS for MIEC's medical malpractice insurance operations showcases our commitment to delivering tailored, industry-specific software solutions that empower our clients to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace."

About OneShield

OneShield provides business solutions for P&C insurers and MGAs of all sizes.

OneShield's cloud-based and SaaS platforms include enterprise-level policy management, billing, claims, rating, relationship management, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics.

Designed specifically for personal, commercial, and specialty insurance, our solutions support over 90 lines of business. OneShield's clients, some of the world's leading insurers, benefit from optimized workflows, pre-built content, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and pricing models designed to lower the total cost of ownership.

Our global footprint includes corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, with additional offices throughout India.

For more information, visit www.OneShield.com

About MIEC

MIEC provides medical professional liability insurance to physicians, medical groups, acupuncturists, and other healthcare professionals in the U.S. West, including Alaska, California, Hawaii, and Idaho. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Oakland, CA, MIEC is owned and operated for the benefit of over 7,400 members. MIEC seeks to provide innovative and cost-effective medical professional liability protection and patient safety services for physicians and other healthcare professionals.

MIEC was created by physicians and operates its business for the benefit of its membership as demonstrated by a virtually unrivaled program of policyholder dividends that has substantially reduced the costs of MPL insurance to its membership.

For more information, visit: www.MIEC.com

