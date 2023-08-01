Petco Debuts Annual Halloween 'Bootique' Collection with Offerings for Every Pet Type and Budget

Featuring more than 350 items total, including over 200 products under $20, the new collection ranges from apparel, accessories and home décor to toys and treats

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today unveiled its latest "Bootique" collection, offering the ultimate one-stop shop for pet essentials and Halloween must-haves. Featuring more than 350 items total, including over 200 products under $20, the new collection ranges from apparel, accessories and home décor to toys and treats to help pets and pet parents show off their spirit in style and create memories safely.

Whether this spooky season brings costume parties and trick-or-treating or cozy nights at home with loved ones, Petco makes it easy for pets and pet parents to have a safe and fun Halloween:

Pet parents can stock up on pet essentials and spook-tacular gear at Petco in a variety of convenient ways, including buy online, pick-up in store; curbside pick-up; same-day delivery; and Repeat Delivery. For additional tips to help pets and their families celebrate safely this Halloween, visit a local Petco pet care center or petco.com/Halloween.

