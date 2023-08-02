Deloitte and Palo Alto Networks Expand Their Strategic Alliance With New SSDL Offering

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte, a leader in global security consulting services , and Palo Alto Networks , the global cybersecurity leader, have announced a new product and service offering, Secure Software Development Lifecycle™ (SSDL) , to help clients reduce "alert fatigue," increase operational efficiency and decrease time to market.

SSDL is a modular orchestration platform powered by Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud and Cortex XSOAR that enables shared clients to reinforce their cloud environments with enhanced security measures from code to cloud. This helps them to mitigate risks and promote a secure development and deployment lifecycle that adheres to their unique cloud security and compliance requirements. The platform helps clients address cybersecurity requirements from design to tactical build/deploy, as well as manage ongoing cloud observability and optimize operational efficiency. SSDL can be efficiently integrated as an overall solution or integrated into an organization's existing Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) pipeline, cloud security infrastructure and compliance ecosystem — and scales across all major cloud platforms.

"Our new Secure Software Development Lifecycle solution helps organizations address cloud security complexities with confidence," said Kieran Norton , Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory's transformation and emerging technology leader and principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "As our strategic alliance with Palo Alto Networks expands, we're excited to continue to help our shared clients achieve their cloud and business goals by driving successful cybersecurity outcomes."

Deloitte and Palo Alto Networks shared clients can leverage the platform for streamlining account provisioning, enabling secure build and deployment processes, implementing robust logging and monitoring mechanisms, enforcing custom security guardrails and auto remediation.

"Organizations today need help securing constantly changing, cloud-native applications and infrastructure from development to deployment," said Prem Iyer, SVP Global Ecosystems, Palo Alto Networks. "We are pleased to further expand our collaboration with Deloitte by offering clients a transformative solution that provides continuous security across the software development lifecycle, helping them address compliance requirements and increasing efficiency with embedded security and automated remediation."

The existing alliance between Deloitte and Palo Alto Networks focuses on jointly developing and offering integrated, end-to-end Zero Trust and multi-cloud cybersecurity solutions to their mutual enterprise and government customers.

