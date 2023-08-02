Dogness (International) Corporation Announces Appointment of Aihua Cao as Chief Financial Officer

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM/ODM and private label pet products, today announced the appointment of Aihua Cao as its Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, 2023. Having served as finance and accounting manager for Dogness since 2015, Ms. Cao replaces Dr. Yunhao Chen in the roles of Chief Financial Officer for both Dogness and its U.S. subsidiary Dogness Group LLC ("Dogness Group"), following Dr. Chen's resignation.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, "We express our gratitude to Dr. Chen for her dedication and hard work since our IPO, which helped establish Dogness as a global business, especially in North America. We wish her success in her future endeavors. At the same time, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Cao as our new Chief Financial Officer. This promotion recognizes her nearly 10 years of invaluable experience at Dogness and ensures a seamless transition as we remain committed to driving the Company's growth, fostering product innovation, and delivering the top-notch experience that pet owners expect from Dogness."

Ms. Cao has more than 32 years of experience in financing and accounting, and specializes in financial system construction, financial investment, business analysis, tax planning, and cost control. Ms. Cao received a bachelor's degree from Hunan University of Finance and Economics.

The Company separately appointed Ms. Liting Chen as the Chief Executive Officer for its U.S. subsidiary Dogness Group, following Dr. Chen's resignation.

Dogness has built an integrated sales platform across all channels, with major customers including Petco, PetSmart, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Xiuhu, Sam's Club, Walmart, Target, QVC®, Pet Value, Pets at Home, PETZL, Petmate, Trendspark, Anyi Trading, IKEA, SimplyShe, and online shopping platforms, such as Amazon, Chewy.com, Boqii Holding Limited, Target.com, HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com, Wayfair.com, JD, Tmall and Taobao, as well as live streaming sales platforms hosted by influencers.

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness' technology simplifies pet lifestyles and enhances the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.

