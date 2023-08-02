International Luxury Hotel Association Announces Luxury Hospitality Conference at Eden Roc Miami Beach, December 11 & 12

MIAMI, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated INSPIRE luxury hospitality conference, set to take place at the prestigious Eden Roc Miami Beach on December 11 and 12. This event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, investors, developers, owners, operators, and providers from around the world.

With an exceptional lineup of speakers, the ILHA conference promises to deliver unparalleled insights and discussions on the latest trends shaping the luxury hospitality industry, giving a snapshot of everything you need to know for the next year across data driven insights, technology, HR and labor challenges, brand marketing, investment, development and design.

Alex Schneider, President of the Hotel Division at Nikki Beach Worldwide, will deliver a keynote on "The Power of Branding and Lifestyle" in the hospitality industry. Discover the significance of strong branding and how Nikki Beach Hotels has successfully cultivated a lifestyle brand that resonates with its audience. Learn about the seamless integration of entertainment, fashion, music, and art to create a unique and vibrant atmosphere, inspiring new horizons in hospitality ventures. Join us at the INSPIRE luxury hospitality conference to gain invaluable knowledge from this visionary leader and discover the secrets behind creating a distinct and alluring brand that leaves an indelible mark in the hearts of guests.

In a recent interview with Luxury Hoteliers magazine, Schneider told us, "At the core of our philosophy is the notion of real luxury, which grants guests the freedom to choose their experiences, intensity, and timing. The design and offerings cater to different preferences, curating energy fields that range from high-energy beach clubs to serene areas like Soul Lounge or Cafe Nikki, allowing guests to craft their own unique journey."

In addition, Audra Tuskes, VP of Global Design at Marriott International, will join a panel discussion exploring emerging trends and next-generation innovations in hotel design. Tuskes' expertise and experiences will provide invaluable perspectives on the future of hospitality design.

The ILHA luxury hospitality conference is designed to foster powerful connections, facilitate dealmaking, and optimize the learning and sharing experience in a curated and intimate environment. Limited to only 500 in-person attendees, this exclusive event offers unparalleled networking opportunities.

"The INSPIRE Networking Hub provides the ideal environment for facilitating business deals and networking," said Barak Hirschowitz, President, of the ILHA. "Attendees will have the chance to connect with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and explore cutting-edge products and services from reputable suppliers, ensuring a competitive advantage."

We are grateful to sponsors like Heartland , World Cinema and DISH Business . Their ongoing support of the ILHA INSPIRE event has been instrumental in driving its success and the purpose of the organization as a valuable resource for hoteliers and hospitality professionals to thrive, grow their connections, educate, and promote growth within the full service industry.

Deals get made at INSPIRE, and this conference is the ideal platform to gain access to an exclusive world of deals, inspiration, insights, and handpicked solution providers.

Registration for the ILHA luxury hospitality conference is now open. Visit the official conference website for more information and to secure your spot at this exceptional event here

About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA):

The ILHA is the leading organization in the luxury hospitality industry, providing valuable resources, insights, and connections to its global network of professionals. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and exceptional guest experiences, the ILHA serves as a platform for industry leaders to come together and shape the future of luxury hospitality.

