WASTE CONNECTIONS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND RAISES FULL YEAR MARGIN OUTLOOK

Top-to-bottom beat led by solid execution in Q2 sets up increases to full year 2023 outlook

Revenue of $2.021 billion , above outlook and up 11.3% year over year

Net income (a) of $209.2 million , and adjusted EBITDA (b) of $628.9 million , above outlook

Adjusted EBITDA (b) margin of 31.1% of revenue, 30bps above outlook

Net income of $0.81 per share, and adjusted net income (b) of $1.02 per share

Year to date net cash provided by operating activities of $1.017 billion and adjusted free cash flow (b) of $630.0 million , or 16.1% of revenue

Year to date closed acquisitions with over $160 million of total annualized revenue, including Arrowhead Environmental Holdings, LLC ("Arrowhead"), the largest integrated waste-to-rail disposal network in the Northeast U.S.

Updates full year 2023 outlook to net income of approximately $931 million , increasing adjusted EBITDA(b) to approximately $2.525 billion or 31.5% on revenue of approximately $8.025 billion

"We are extremely pleased by the strength of operational execution during the quarter for a solid beat on revenue and adjusted EBITDA(b) to deliver margins 30 basis points above our outlook. Solid waste core pricing growth of 9.8% positioned us to expand underlying solid waste collection, transfer and disposal margins by one hundred basis points in the period, largely overcoming the ongoing headwinds from year-over-year declines in recovered commodity values and continued inflationary pressures during the period," said Ronald J. Mittelstaedt, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our performance in the first half of 2023, along with recent acquisitions and reduced headwinds from fuel and other commodity-related impacts, positions us to increase our full year outlook for adjusted EBITDA(b) to approximately $2.525 billion, expanding our adjusted EBITDA(b) margin to 31.5%, up 40 basis points from our initial outlook and up 70 basis points as compared to the prior year."

Mr. Mittelstaedt added, "The strength of our results reflects our focus on quality of revenue through the shedding of low margin volumes and furthered by strategic acquisitions, including Arrowhead, a $100 million revenue integrated transportation and disposal network with rail access providing enhanced internalization opportunities to our operations across the Northeast. Already having completed acquisitions with over $160 million in annualized solid waste revenue year to date, we see plenty of runway and opportunity for continued activity throughout the balance of the year. Most importantly, we are encouraged by improving trends in safety and employee retention, as we double down on human capital in our decentralized operating model, including through the realignment of our organizational structure with the addition of a sixth region and refinements to our corporate operational structure, and we look forward to driving outsized margin expansion in the second half of 2023 and into 2024."

Q2 2023 Results

Revenue in the second quarter totaled $2.021 billion, up from $1.816 billion in the year ago period. Operating income was $344.1 million, which included $27.8 million primarily in executive separation costs, impairments and other operating items, and transaction-related expenses. This compares to operating income of $329.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, which included $6.8 million primarily in impairments and other operating items and transaction-related expenses. Net income in the second quarter was $209.2 million, or $0.81 per share on a diluted basis of 258.1 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $224.1 million, or $0.87 per share on a diluted basis of 257.7 million shares.

Adjusted net income(b) in the second quarter was $262.3 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, versus $257.1 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) in the second quarter was $628.9 million, as compared to $566.8 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, all non-GAAP measures, primarily exclude impairments and acquisition-related items, as reflected in the detailed reconciliations in the attached tables.

Six Months Year to Date Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, revenue was $3.922 billion, up from $3.463 billion in the year ago period. Operating income, which included $32.1 million primarily attributable to executive separation costs, impairments and other operating items, and transaction-related expenses, was $658.8 million, as compared to operating income of $603.4 million in the prior year period, which included $13.4 million primarily attributable to transaction-related expenses.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $407.0 million, or $1.58 per share on a diluted basis of 258.1 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $404.4 million, or $1.57 per share on a diluted basis of 258.1 million shares.

Adjusted net income(b) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $492.7 million, or $1.91 per diluted share, compared to $470.6 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $1.196 billion, as compared to $1.069 billion in the prior year period.

Updated 2023 Outlook

Waste Connections also updated its outlook for 2023, which assumes no change in the current economic environment or underlying economic trends. The Company's outlook excludes any impact from additional acquisitions that may close during the year, and expensing of transaction-related items. The outlook provided below is forward looking, and actual results may differ materially depending on risks and uncertainties detailed at the end of this release and in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. Certain components of the outlook for 2023 are subject to quarterly fluctuations. See reconciliations in the attached tables.

Revenue is estimated to be approximately $8.025 billion , down $25 million from our original outlook to reflect a reduction in fuel and material surcharges of $35 million as a result of lower fuel costs.

Net income is estimated to be approximately $931.0 million , and adjusted EBITDA (b) is estimated to be approximately $2.525 billion , or about 31.5% of revenue, as compared to our original outlook for adjusted EBITDA (b) of $2.500 billion or 31.1% of revenue.

Capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $950 million , up $25 million from our original outlook.

Net cash provided by operating activities is estimated to be approximately $2.141 billion , and adjusted free cash flow(b) is estimated to be approximately $1.225 billion , or about 15.3% of revenue.

Environmental, Social and Governance

Waste Connections views its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts as integral to its business, with initiatives consistent with its objective of long-term value creation. In 2020, the Company introduced long-term, aspirational ESG targets and committed $500 million for investments to meet or exceed such sustainability targets. These investments primarily focus on reducing emissions, increasing resource recovery of both recyclable commodities and clean energy fuels, reducing reliance on off-site disposal for landfill leachate, further improving safety and enhancing employee engagement. The Company's 2022 Sustainability Report provides progress updates on its targets and investments towards their achievement, and introduces new emissions reduction targets. For more information, visit wasteconnections.com/sustainability.

Waste Connections, Inc. CONDENSED Consolidated Statements of NET INCOME THRee AND SIX months ended JUNE 30, 2022 and 2023 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)









Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,





2022

2023

2022

2023





















Revenues

$ 1,816,435

$ 2,021,095

$ 3,462,690

$ 3,921,598

Operating expenses:

























Cost of operations



1,087,892



1,197,349



2,077,410



2,344,290

Selling, general and administrative



168,404



216,385



331,818



410,052

Depreciation



188,937



213,322



368,887



417,380

Amortization of intangibles



37,462



39,052



75,098



78,335

Impairments and other operating items



4,150



10,859



6,028



12,724

Operating income



329,590



344,128



603,449



658,817





























Interest expense



(45,079)



(67,545)



(86,404)



(135,898)

Interest income



652



1,338



790



4,053

Other income (expense), net



(2,649)



(200)



(6,114)



2,974

Income before income tax provision



282,514



277,721



511,721



529,946





























Income tax provision



(58,307)



(68,551)



(107,146)



(122,940)

Net income



224,207



209,170



404,575



407,006

Plus/(Less): Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(133)



38



(177)



15

Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 224,074

$ 209,208

$ 404,398

$ 407,021





























Earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:

























Basic

$ 0.87

$ 0.81

$ 1.57

$ 1.58





























Diluted

$ 0.87

$ 0.81

$ 1.57

$ 1.58





























Shares used in the per share calculations:

























Basic



257,179,434



257,596,993



257,555,033



257,485,587

Diluted



257,736,745



258,110,491



258,140,714



258,050,350

























































Cash dividends per common share

$ 0.23

$ 0.255

$ 0.46

$ 0.51



Waste Connections, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)





















December 31,

2022

June 30,

2023

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and equivalents

$ 78,637

$ 91,712

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $22,939 and $22,710 at

December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively



833,862



855,479

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



205,146



164,485

Total current assets



1,117,645



1,111,676

Restricted cash



102,727



112,623

Restricted investments



68,099



73,075

Property and equipment, net



6,950,915



7,030,118

Operating lease right-of-use assets



192,506



248,967

Goodwill



6,902,297



6,992,466

Intangible assets, net



1,673,917



1,659,645

Other assets, net



126,497



130,957

Total assets

$ 17,134,603

$ 17,359,527

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 638,728

$ 539,216

Book overdraft



15,645



15,411

Deferred revenue



325,002



341,408

Accrued liabilities



431,247



452,949

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



35,170



32,747

Current portion of contingent consideration



60,092



71,065

Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable



6,759



10,699

Total current liabilities



1,512,643



1,463,495

















Long-term portion of debt and notes payable



6,890,149



6,681,384

Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities



165,462



224,566

Long-term portion of contingent consideration



21,323



21,344

Deferred income taxes



1,013,742



1,048,986

Other long-term liabilities



417,640



460,295

Total liabilities



10,020,959



9,900,070

Commitments and contingencies













Equity:













Common shares: 257,211,175 shares issued and 257,145,716 shares outstanding at

December 31, 2022; 257,614,671 shares issued and 257,555,015 shares outstanding at

June 30, 2023



3,271,958



3,274,564

Additional paid-in capital



244,076



255,667

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(56,830)



(1,081)

Treasury shares: 65,459 and 59,656 shares at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023,

respectively



-



-

Retained earnings



3,649,494



3,925,376

Total Waste Connections' equity



7,108,698



7,454,526

Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries



4,946



4,931

Total equity



7,113,644



7,459,457

Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,134,603

$ 17,359,527



Waste Connections, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows SIX months ended JUNE 30, 2022 and 2023 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars)





















Six months ended June 30,





2022

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income

$ 404,575

$ 407,006

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Loss on disposal of assets and impairments



6,048



12,558

Depreciation



368,887



417,380

Amortization of intangibles



75,098



78,335

Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions



84,991



31,427

Current period provision for expected credit losses



6,907



7,035

Amortization of debt issuance costs



2,484



3,241

Share-based compensation



27,716



41,469

Interest accretion



8,798



9,835

Adjustments to contingent consideration



(1,030)



(910)

Other



(2,173)



(2,828)

Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions



(8,623)



12,164

Net cash provided by operating activities



973,678



1,016,712

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(546,982)



(213,152)

Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(371,428)



(394,143)

Proceeds from disposal of assets



16,894



3,819

Other



9,566



(1,145)

Net cash used in investing activities



(891,950)



(604,621)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from long-term debt



1,517,732



538,421

Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt



(920,107)



(768,059)

Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date



(8,898)



(2,193)

Change in book overdraft



(54)



(234)

Payments for repurchase of common shares



(424,999)



-

Payments for cash dividends



(118,812)



(131,140)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation



(17,266)



(28,675)

Debt issuance costs



(4,668)



-

Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee share purchase plan



1,554



1,841

Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust



660



765

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



25,142



(389,274)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(1,941)



154

















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



104,929



22,971

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



219,615



181,364

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 324,544

$ 204,335



ADDITIONAL STATISTICS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Solid Waste Internal Growth: The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023:





Three months ended June 30, 2023

Six months ended June 30, 2023

Core Price



9.8 %



10.3 %

Surcharges



(0.7 %)



0.00 %

Volume



(1.9 %)



(1.6 %)

Recycling



(1.5 %)



(1.7 %)

Foreign Exchange Impact



(0.7 %)



(0.8 %)

Total



5.0 %



6.2 %



Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:

































Three months ended June 30, 2022





Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 1,297,402

$ (3,391)

$ 1,294,011

71.2 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



601,194



(238,162)



363,032

20.0 % Solid Waste Recycling



67,504



(2,823)



64,681

3.6 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



54,155



(3,712)



50,443

2.8 % Intermodal and Other



46,310



(2,042)



44,268

2.4 % Total

$ 2,066,565

$ (250,130)

$ 1,816,435

100.0 %











Three months ended June 30, 2023











Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection







$ 1,485,705

$ (4,334)

$ 1,481,371

73.3 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer









688,965



(281,280)



407,685

20.2 % Solid Waste Recycling









38,319



(991)



37,328

1.9 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal









58,607



(3,194)



55,413

2.7 % Intermodal and Other









39,459



(161)



39,298

1.9 % Total







$ 2,311,055

$ (289,960)

$ 2,021,095

100.0 %

Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:































Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2022

2023

2022

2023 Acquisitions, net

$ 141,356

$ 121,285

$ 251,363

$ 253,394

ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:































Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2022

2023

2022

2023 Cash Interest Paid

$ 43,853

$ 62,361

$ 76,013

$ 117,492 Cash Taxes Paid



20,423



39,713



37,812



51,040

Debt to Book Capitalization as of June 30, 2023: 47%

Internalization for the three months ended June 30, 2023: 56%

Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2023: 39 (23 net of deferred revenue)

Share Information for the three months ended June 30, 2023:







Basic shares outstanding

257,596,993 Dilutive effect of equity-based awards

513,498 Diluted shares outstanding

258,110,491

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus income tax provision, plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less other income. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently.































Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2022

2023

2022

2023 Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 224,074

$ 209,208

$ 404,398

$ 407,021 Plus/(Less): Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



133



(38)



177



(15) Plus: Income tax provision



58,307



68,551



107,146



122,940 Plus: Interest expense



45,079



67,545



86,404



135,898 Less: Interest income



(652)



(1,338)



(790)



(4,053) Plus: Depreciation and amortization



226,399



252,374



443,985



495,715 Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion



3,992



4,567



8,087



9,087 Plus: Impairments and other operating items



4,150



10,859



6,028



12,724 Plus/(Less): Other expense (income), net



2,649



200



6,114



(2,974) Adjustments:























Plus: Transaction-related expenses(a)



3,692



1,824



8,232



3,905 Plus/(Less): Fair value changes to equity awards(b)



(1,009)



72



(847)



445 Plus: Executive separation costs(c)



-



15,063



-



15,063 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 566,814

$ 628,887

$ 1,068,934

$ 1,195,756

























As % of revenues



31.2 %



31.1 %



30.9 %



30.5 %

____________________________ (a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (b) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. (c) Reflects the cash and non-cash components of severance expense associated with a recent executive departure.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a liquidity measure in the solid waste industry. Waste Connections calculates adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment and periodic distributions to noncontrolling interests. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to evaluate the liquidity of its business operations. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity or financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently.































Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2022

2023

2022

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 532,781

$ 574,353

$ 973,678

$ 1,016,712 Less: Change in book overdraft



(141)



(5,655)



(54)



(234) Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets



1,881



2,559



16,894



3,819 Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(219,110)



(218,357)



(371,428)



(394,143) Adjustments:























Cash received for divestitures(a)



-



-



(5,671)



- Transaction-related expenses(b)



3,692



1,015



27,096



2,264 Executive separation costs(c)



-



1,686



-



1,686 Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants(d)



(64)



843



12



841 Tax effect(e)



(1,056)



(471)



(2,165)



(990) Adjusted free cash flow

$ 317,983

$ 355,973

$ 638,362

$ 629,955

























As % of revenues



17.5 %



17.6 %



18.4 %



16.1 %

___________________________ (a) Reflects the elimination of cash received in conjunction with the divestiture of certain operations. (b) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs and the settlement of an acquired tax liability. (c) Reflects the cash component of severance expense associated with a recent executive departure. (d) Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards during the period. (e) The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (d) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable to Waste Connections:

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections, both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as a valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently.































Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2022

2023

2022

2023 Reported net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 224,074

$ 209,208

$ 404,398

$ 407,021 Adjustments:























Amortization of intangibles(a)



37,462



39,052



75,098



78,335 Impairments and other operating items(b)



4,150



10,859



6,028



12,724 Transaction-related expenses(c)



3,692



1,824



8,232



3,905 Fair value changes to equity awards(d)



(1,009)



72



(847)



445 Executive separation costs(e)



-



15,063



-



15,063 Tax effect(f)



(11,224)



(13,746)



(22,316)



(24,770) Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 257,145

$ 262,332

$ 470,593

$ 492,723 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:























Reported net income

$ 0.87

$ 0.81

$ 1.57

$ 1.58 Adjusted net income

$ 1.00

$ 1.02

$ 1.82

$ 1.91





















































____________________________ (a) Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. (b) Reflects the addback of impairments and other operating items. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (d) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. (e) Reflects the cash and non-cash components of severance expense associated with a recent executive departure. (f) The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (e) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

UPDATED 2023 OUTLOOK

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:





Updated 2023 Outlook



Estimates

Observation Net income attributable to Waste Connections $ 931,000



Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

200



Plus: Income tax provision (a)

278,637

Approximate 23.0% effective rate Plus: Interest expense, net

265,000



Plus: Depreciation and Depletion

845,000

Approximately 10.5% of revenue Plus: Amortization

158,000



Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion

18,000



Plus: Impairments and other operating items (b)

12,724



Minus: Other income, net (b)

(2,974)



Adjustments: (b)







Plus: Transaction-related expenses

3,905



Plus: Executive separation costs

15,063



Plus: Fair value changes to equity awards

445



Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,525,000

Approximately 31.5% of revenue











____________________________ (a) Approximately 23.0% full year effective tax rate, including amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2023. (b) Reflects amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2023, as shown on page 9.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:







Updated 2023 Outlook Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 2,141,433 Less: Change in book overdraft (a)



(234) Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets



30,000 Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(950,000) Adjustments: (a)





Transaction-related expenses



2,264 Executive separation costs



1,686 Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants



841 Tax effect



(990) Adjusted free cash flow

$ 1,225,000







As % of revenues



15.3 %









____________________________ (a) Reflects amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2023, as shown on page 10.

