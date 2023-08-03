ESR Gives Apple Users a Faster and Cooler Way to Charge with its Latest Collection

ESR's 3 new MagSafe + CryoBoost chargers revolutionize Apple users' charging experience with the fastest charging speeds and advanced cooling technology

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech accessories brand, ESR , today announced the launch of two new Apple-certified MagSafe chargers. The release of the 25W 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe + CryoBoost and the 15W Car Charger with MagSafe + CryoBoost follow the successful launch of the 100W 6-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe + CryoBoost on Kickstarter last month.

MagSafe + CryoBoost combines Apple-certified 15W MagSafe charging with ESR's innovative phone-cooling tech, and represents an upgrade to the 7.5W MagSafe-compatible chargers with CryoBoost ESR released last year. These latest offerings are the newest additions to ESR's growing lineup of Apple-certified MagSafe accessories for iPhone.

The Fastest MagSafe Charging

15W Made for MagSafe

ESR's MagSafe + CryoBoost chargers all have Apple's Made for MagSafe certification. This allows them to utilize full-speed 15W fast charging for iPhone as opposed to the 7.5W that MagSafe-compatible chargers are limited to. It also guarantees that all 3 chargers have been tested by Apple to ensure safe and reliable charging for its devices, plus full support for future software updates.

Cooled by CryoBoost

Charging at 15W is great, but the extra power creates extra heat. On top of this, when using CPU-intensive apps to watch video or navigate while charging, user's phones get even hotter, making cooling them down even more important. Ordinary 15W MagSafe chargers are forced to throttle their power output to avoid overheating, but CryoBoost keeps phone temperatures cooler during charging to ensure speeds stay at their maximum.

MagSafe + CryoBoost - An Unstoppable Combination

This makes MagSafe + CryoBoost chargers the fastest MagSafe chargers available today. Independent testing results from TÜV Rheinland show that the 15W Car Charger charges an iPhone 14 Pro using navigation apps to 100% in just 2 hours 5 minutes, almost 4 times faster than a leading 3rd-party 15W MagSafe car charger that takes 8 hours to charge to 94% before stopping due to heat. The 25W 3-in-1 charges an iPhone 14 Pro being used to watch video to 100% in just 3 hours 2 minutes, whereas an Apple-certifed alternative took 4 hours and 30 minutes to charge to 80% before stopping due to heat.

MagSafe + CryoBoost is not just faster. Having qualified as one of Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly products, it's also better for the environment.

25W 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe + CryoBoost

The 25W 3-in-1 provides super-fast magnetic wireless charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, including Apple-certifed 5W fast charging for Apple Watch. The sleek, modern design saves space, needs just one outlet, and is a great solution for Apple users looking for a streamlined charging solution.

15W Car Charger with MagSafe + CryoBoost

Mounted with a secure air-vent clamp that's supported by a stabilizing arm, ESR's 15W Car Charger ensures a stable mount at a wide range of angles in portrait or landscape. This provides users a comfortable view for navigating while charging at full speed.

100W 6-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe + CryoBoost

A complete fast-charging solution for Apple users, ESR's 100W charging station with Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology features magnetic wireless charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods plus 2 USB-C ports and a USB-A port for MacBook, iPad, and more. The advanced GaN tech and smart power distribution lets users charge all of their everyday devices at full speed with one charger, eliminating cable clutter and saving space.

Pricing and Availability

The 25W 3-in-1 Wireless Charger ($119.99) and the 15W Car Charger ($105.99) are available now on Amazon.com . The 100W 6-in-1 Charging Station is available for pre-order now on Kickstarter for as low as $154.

For more information, please refer to the online press kit Here.

About ESR

Founded in 2009, with a user base of now over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of tech accessories. From cases that do more than protect, to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use. For more information about ESR, visit www.esrgear.com .

