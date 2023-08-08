New opportunities and persistent challenges revealed as organisations attempt more data-driven approaches to healthcare, says new report from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services

Ninety-four (94%) percent of global survey respondents working in healthcare agree that using data to drive healthcare creates new opportunities for patients and doctors to benefit from more personalised healthcare approaches.



Yet 43% say disconnected or incompatible systems and data remain one of the greatest inhibitors to their organisation's ability to become more data-driven.



Insufficient funding, organisational silos/lack of collaboration across groups, and a lack of analytic skills among frontline professionals are other obstacles inhibiting organisations from unleashing the use of data in healthcare.

ROTKREUZ, Switzerland, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) – Harvard Business Review Analytic Services (HBRAS) today unveiled its 2023 Report on Innovation in Data-Driven Healthcare, sponsored by Roche Diagnostics. The report explores the impact of data and technology in healthcare for the past four years and reveals new, persistent challenges facing healthcare organisations to improve care and enable faster workflows and decision-making.

Managing data across settings in healthcare remains a challenge and 68% of survey respondents say their organisations use software applications or tools to pull together data from diverse sources. More than half also indicated their organisations prefer that digital solutions be evidence-backed and medically certified.

"These findings reflect our experiences as we help labs and hospitals worldwide use digital technologies to transform every stage of patient care, including prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and disease monitoring," said Corinne Dive-Reclus, Global Head for Lab Insights at Roche Diagnostics. "In partnership with others, we take a holistic, science-based approach, offering ecosystem solutions that are inclusive to collaborators and address interoperability challenges and operational efficiencies, while helping deliver clinical insights in timely ways that aid patient care."

Collaborations and digital ecosystems in healthcare are also growing, posing new challenges. Respondents say they seek partners with data analytics capabilities and other digital tools, healthcare clinical experiences, artificial intelligence and machine learning, cybersecurity, and data sets for applying machine learning.

Data privacy and security remain top of mind as more organisations adopt cloud-based solutions. Seventy (70%) percent of respondents also agree that data-driven healthcare creates new risks for patient data privacy and security, and 66% agree that integrating hospital/lab operations creates new risks for the privacy and security of institutional data.

"At Roche, we are using our healthcare and technology experience to build open digital ecosystems and solutions with partners to facilitate data access, maintain privacy and address interoperability," said Matt Manley, Vice President, Digital Healthcare Solutions at Roche Diagnostics. "Combined with our diverse, growing digital solution portfolio, we are helping labs and hospitals unlock new opportunities for their clinicians and patients to benefit from personalised care approaches."

The 2023 report includes interviews with eight global experts and findings from a survey of 757 members of the Harvard Business Review audience, who work in healthcare or a related industry and are familiar with their organisation's use of health data and digital technologies for research, diagnosis and/or treatment options. It updates the 2019 report "Leading a New Era in Healthcare: Innovation through Data-Driven Diagnostics".

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavour to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

