Research Solutions Announces Partnership with Royal Danish Library

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions is pleased to announce that we have been chosen as the primary partner for article fulfillment services by the esteemed Royal Danish Library, exclusively serving their member libraries. This collaboration underscores our unwavering dedication to supporting academic research and providing exceptional resources to the scholarly community.

"We are deeply honored to have been chosen as the primary source by the Royal Danish Library. This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting journey," expressed Tony Landolt, Head of Academic Business Development, emphasizing his enthusiasm for this collaboration.

Kira Stine Hansen, Deputy Director, Royal Danish Library, Library Services and Partnerships: "We are delighted to initiate this important expansion of services for our member libraries together with Research Solution and look forward to the collaboration."

At Research Solutions, our commitment is to deliver outstanding services and valuable resources to libraries and their patrons. Our service helps keep users in the library ecosystem by offering workflow solutions and access options for content not covered by subscriptions.

Through close collaboration with the Royal Danish Library and its member libraries, our shared goal is to streamline the article fulfillment process for Danish researchers and students. This partnership will not only enhance access to knowledge but also contribute significantly to the advancement of academic progress.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Royal Danish Library for their trust and confidence in our services. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this partnership brings and the positive impact it will have on the academic community.

About Royal Danish Library

Royal Danish Library is the national library of Denmark, collecting, preserving and providing access to Danish cultural heritage collections. Royal Danish Library provides library services to Danish public libraries. It provides both library services and library system for several Danish universities. In addition Royal Danish Library negotiate and administrate licenses to digital content on behalf on Danish educational institutions as well as other institutions and agencies.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com.

