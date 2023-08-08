Squarespace Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
"We are thrilled to report another strong quarter with revenue growth accelerating to 16% year over year as entrepreneurs continue to trust Squarespace to power their businesses," said Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO of Squarespace. "We brought new technology to our customers, continued to prioritize key product improvements, and leveraged our brand momentum internationally, attracting new customers and deepening our connection with millions."
"Strong customer retention and new customer demand drove the outperformance in Q2 with both revenue and free cash flow exceeding our expectations," said Nathan Gooden, CFO of Squarespace. "Our underlying business drivers generated robust growth and we continue to deliver operational excellence and efficiency. We are increasing our topline and unlevered free cash flow outlook for the second half of 2023 as a testament to the strength of our core business."
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue grew 16% year over year to $247.5 million in the second quarter (as reported and in constant currency), compared with $212.7 million in second quarter 2022.
- Net income decreased to $3.7 million, compared with a net income of $64.5 million in the second quarter 2022, due to a reversion to the effective annual tax rate method during Q2 2023.
- Earnings per share of $0.03 based on 135,302,409 basic and 138,771,613 dilutive weighted average shares in the second quarter, compared with earnings per share of $0.46 based on 140,082,038 basic weighted average shares and $0.45 based on 142,133,303 dilutive weighted average shares in the second quarter 2022.
- Total bookings grew 16% year over year to $256.1 million in the second quarter, compared to $219.9 million in the second quarter 2022.
- Cash flow from operating activities increased 44% to $52.5 million for the trailing three months, compared with $36.4 million for the trailing three months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to continued strength in bookings.
- Unlevered free cash flow increased 51% to $54.8 million representing 22% of total revenue for the trailing three months, compared with $36.4 million for the trailing three months ended June 30, 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased to $73.4 million in the second quarter, compared with $43.6 million in the second quarter 2022.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $274.0 million; total debt of $494.0 million, of which $40.8 million is current, debt net of cash and investments totaled $220.0 million.
- Total unique subscriptions increased 3% year over year to over 4.3 million in 2023, compared to 4.2 million in 2022.
- Average revenue per unique subscription ("ARPUS") increased 7% year over year to $219.42 in 2023, compared to $204.17 in 2022.
- Annual run rate revenue ("ARRR") increased 17% year over year to $980.8 million in 2023, compared to $837.8 million in 2022.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Outlook & Guidance
For the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, Squarespace currently expects:
- Revenue of $250 million to $253 million, or year-over-year growth of 15% to 16%.
- Non-GAAP unlevered free cash flow of $47 million to $51 million. This is the result of:
For the full fiscal year 2023, Squarespace currently expects:
- Revenue of $987 million to $995 million, or year-over-year growth of 14% to 15%.
- Non-GAAP unlevered free cash flow of $217 million to $225 million. This is the result of:
Our guidance does not assume any impact from our proposed acquisition of Google Domains assets.
Webcast Conference Call & Shareholder Letter Information
Squarespace will host a conference call on August 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call. Additionally, we invite you to read our shareholder letter available on our Investor Relations website.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Revenue growth in constant currency is being provided to increase transparency and align our disclosures with companies in our industry that receive material revenues from international sources. Revenue constant currency has been adjusted to exclude the effect of year-over-year changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. We believe providing this information better enables investors to understand our operating performance irrespective of currency fluctuations.
We calculate constant currency information by translating current period results from entities with foreign functional currencies using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior fiscal year. To calculate the effect of foreign currency translation, we apply the same weighted monthly average exchange rate as the comparative period. Our definition of constant currency may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures, and these constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income/(loss) excluding interest expense, other income/(loss), net (provision for)/benefit from income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and other items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance.
Unlevered free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure that Squarespace's management uses to evaluate its core operating business and its ability to meet its current and future financing and investing needs. Unlevered free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities, including one-time expenses related to Squarespace's direct listing, less cash paid for capital expenditures increased by cash paid for interest expense net of the associated tax benefit.
Adjusted EBITDA, unlevered free cash flow and revenue constant currency are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") and have important limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental, should only be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for such GAAP results.
Further information on these non-GAAP items and reconciliation to their closest GAAP measure is provided below under, "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Definitions of Key Operating Metrics
Annual run rate revenue ("ARRR"). We calculate ARRR as the monthly revenue from subscription fees and revenue generated in conjunction with associated fees (fees taken or assessed in conjunction with commerce transactions) in the last month of the period multiplied by 12. We believe that ARRR is a key indicator of our future revenue potential. However, ARRR should be viewed independently of revenue, and does not represent our GAAP revenue on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by subscription start and end dates and renewal rates. ARRR is not intended to be a replacement or forecast of revenue.
Unique subscriptions represent the number of unique sites, standalone scheduling subscriptions, Unfold (social) and hospitality subscriptions, as of the end of a period. A unique site represents a single subscription and/or group of related subscriptions, including a website subscription and/or a domain subscription, and other subscriptions related to a single website or domain. Every unique site contains at least one domain subscription or one website subscription. For instance, an active website subscription, a custom domain subscription and a Google Workspace subscription that represent services for a single website would count as one unique site, as all of these subscriptions work together and are in service of a single entity's online presence. Unique subscriptions do not account for one-time purchases in Unfold or for hospitality services. The total number of unique subscriptions is a key indicator of the scale of our business and is a critical factor in our ability to increase our revenue base.
Average revenue per unique subscription ("ARPUS"). We calculate ARPUS as the total revenue during the preceding 12-month period divided by the average of the number of total unique subscriptions at the beginning and end of the period. We believe ARPUS is a useful metric in evaluating our ability to sell higher-value plans and add-on subscriptions.
Total bookings represents cash receipts for all subscriptions purchased, as well as payments due under the terms of contractual agreements for obligations to be fulfilled.
Gross merchandise value ("GMV") represents the value of physical goods, content and time sold, including hospitality services, net of refunds, on our platform over a given period of time.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Squarespace's future operating results and financial position, including for its third fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2023 and its fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to: Squarespace's ability to attract and retain customers and expand their use of its platform; Squarespace's ability to anticipate market needs and develop new solutions to meet those needs; Squarespace's ability to improve and enhance the functionality, performance, reliability, design, security and scalability of its existing solutions; Squarespace's ability to compete successfully in its industry against current and future competitors; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Squarespace, its customers and their users; Squarespace's ability to manage growth and maintain demand for its solutions; Squarespace's ability to protect and promote its brand; Squarespace's ability to generate new customers through its marketing and selling activities; Squarespace's ability to successfully identify, manage and integrate any existing and potential acquisitions; Squarespace's ability to hire, integrate and retain highly skilled personnel; Squarespace's ability to adapt to and comply with existing and emerging regulatory developments, technological changes and cybersecurity needs; Squarespace's compliance with privacy and data protection laws and regulations as well as contractual privacy and data protection obligations; Squarespace's ability to establish and maintain intellectual property rights; Squarespace's ability to manage expansion into international markets; and the expected timing, amount, and effect of Squarespace's share repurchases. It is not possible for Squarespace's management to predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Squarespace may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, Squarespace's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in Squarespace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Squarespace assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.
About Squarespace
Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) is a design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online. We empower millions in more than 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to create an online presence, build an audience, monetize, and scale their business. Our suite of products range from websites, domains, ecommerce, and marketing tools, as well as tools for scheduling with Acuity, creating and managing social media presence with Bio Sites and Unfold, and hospitality business management via Tock. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
$ 247,529
$ 212,702
$ 484,557
$ 420,464
Cost of revenue(1)
43,167
36,993
86,117
73,642
Gross profit
204,362
175,709
398,440
346,822
Operating expenses:
Research and product development(1)
61,412
58,829
119,982
116,157
Marketing and sales(1)
75,373
68,743
177,045
181,649
General and administrative(1)
30,909
39,190
63,249
75,171
Total operating expenses
167,694
166,762
360,276
372,977
Operating income/(loss)
36,668
8,947
38,164
(26,155)
Interest expense
(8,635)
(3,319)
(16,729)
(5,768)
Other income, net
2,038
6,217
1,198
7,728
Income/(loss) before (provision for)/benefit from income
30,071
11,845
22,633
(24,195)
(Provision for)/benefit from income taxes
(26,411)
52,651
(18,471)
(4,169)
Net income/(loss)
$ 3,660
$ 64,496
$ 4,162
$ (28,364)
Net income/(loss) per share attributable to Class A, Class B
$ 0.03
$ 0.46
$ 0.03
$ (0.20)
Net income/(loss) per share attributable to Class A, Class B
$ 0.03
$ 0.45
$ 0.03
$ (0.20)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net
135,302,409
140,082,038
135,111,072
139,754,453
Weighted-average shares used in computing net
138,771,613
142,133,303
138,013,454
139,754,453
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cost of revenue
$ 1,549
$ 846
$ 2,601
$ 1,470
Research and product development
15,650
11,508
26,337
21,676
Marketing and sales
3,045
2,395
4,916
3,994
General and administrative
9,235
12,111
17,751
23,817
Total stock-based compensation
$ 29,479
$ 26,860
$ 51,605
$ 50,957
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 274,004
$ 197,037
Restricted cash
34,272
35,583
Investment in marketable securities
—
31,757
Accounts receivable, net
9,748
10,748
Due from vendors
3,030
4,442
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
51,305
48,326
Total current assets
372,359
327,893
Property and equipment, net
53,874
51,633
Operating lease right-of-use assets
82,247
86,824
Goodwill
210,438
210,438
Intangible assets, net
35,118
42,808
Other assets
12,376
10,921
Total assets
$ 766,412
$ 730,517
Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 4,782
$ 12,987
Accrued liabilities
83,222
64,360
Deferred revenue
308,662
269,689
Funds payable to customers
36,713
38,845
Debt, current portion
40,758
40,758
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
12,104
11,514
Total current liabilities
486,241
438,153
Deferred income taxes, non-current portion
912
788
Debt, non-current portion
453,230
473,167
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion
104,020
110,169
Other liabilities
13,205
11,231
Total liabilities
1,057,608
1,033,508
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' deficit:
Class A common stock, par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023 and
8
8
Class B common stock, par value of $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023 and
5
5
Class C common stock (authorized May 10, 2021), par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized
—
—
Additional paid in capital
883,192
875,737
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,487)
(1,665)
Accumulated deficit
(1,172,914)
(1,177,076)
Total stockholders' deficit
(291,196)
(302,991)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$ 766,412
$ 730,517
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income/(loss)
$ 4,162
$ (28,364)
Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
14,477
15,869
Stock-based compensation
51,605
50,957
Deferred income taxes
124
—
Non-cash lease (income)/expense
(989)
638
Other
310
502
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and due from vendors
2,364
(1,701)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,480)
(3,021)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
9,822
9,260
Deferred revenue
38,030
30,294
Funds payable to customers
(2,131)
9,456
Other operating assets and liabilities
408
(207)
Net cash provided by operating activities
116,702
83,683
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from the sale and maturities of marketable securities
39,664
15,940
Purchases of marketable securities
(7,824)
(17,016)
Purchase of property and equipment
(7,167)
(5,735)
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
24,673
(6,811)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Principal payments on debt
(20,379)
(6,793)
Payments for repurchase and retirement of Class A common stock
(25,321)
(35,202)
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(20,318)
(15,269)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
134
2,110
Net cash used in financing activities
(65,884)
(55,154)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
165
(600)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
75,656
21,118
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
232,620
233,680
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period
$ 308,276
$ 254,798
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 274,004
$ 215,092
Restricted cash
34,272
39,706
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period
$ 308,276
$ 254,798
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW
Cash paid during the year for interest
$ 16,360
$ 5,247
Cash paid during the year for income taxes
$ 22,902
$ 5,968
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCE ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$ 196
$ 1,582
Non-cash leasehold improvements
$ —
$ 5,679
Capitalized stock-based compensation
$ 1,638
$ 259
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following tables reconcile each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income/(loss)
$ 3,660
$ 64,496
$ 4,162
$ (28,364)
Interest expense
8,635
3,319
16,729
5,768
Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes
26,411
(52,651)
18,471
4,169
Depreciation and amortization
7,236
7,811
14,477
15,869
Stock-based compensation expense
29,479
26,860
51,605
50,957
Other income, net
(2,038)
(6,217)
(1,198)
(7,728)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 73,383
$ 43,618
$ 104,246
$ 40,671
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
$ 52,547
$ 36,413
$ 116,702
$ 83,683
Cash paid of capital expenditures
(4,092)
(2,376)
(7,167)
(5,735)
Free cash flow
$ 48,455
$ 34,037
$ 109,535
$ 77,948
Cash paid for interest, net of the associated tax
6,310
2,340
12,326
3,964
Unlevered free cash flow
$ 54,765
$ 36,377
$ 121,861
$ 81,912
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Total debt outstanding
$ 493,988
$ 513,925
Less: total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
274,004
228,794
Total net debt
$ 219,984
$ 285,131
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue, as reported
$ 247,529
$ 212,702
$ 484,557
$ 420,464
Revenue year-over-year growth rate, as reported
16.4 %
8.5 %
15.2 %
11.9 %
Effect of foreign currency translation ($)(1)
$ 685
$ (6,605)
$ (2,118)
$ (10,792)
Effect of foreign currency translation (%)(1)
0.3 %
(3.4) %
(0.5) %
(2.9) %
Revenue constant currency growth rate
16.1 %
11.9 %
15.7 %
14.8 %
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Commerce revenue, as reported
$ 75,455
$ 66,171
$ 148,092
$ 129,988
Revenue year-over-year growth rate, as reported
14.0 %
12.7 %
13.9 %
23.2 %
Effect of foreign currency translation ($)(1)
$ 119
$ (1,157)
$ (369)
$ (1,880)
Effect of foreign currency translation (%)(1)
0.2 %
(2.0) %
(0.3) %
(1.8) %
Commerce constant currency growth rate
13.8 %
14.7 %
14.2 %
25.0 %
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Presence revenue, as reported
$ 172,074
$ 146,531
$ 336,465
$ 290,476
Revenue year-over-year growth rate, as reported
17.4 %
6.7 %
15.8 %
7.5 %
Effect of foreign currency translation ($)(1)
$ 565
$ (5,448)
$ (1,749)
$ (8,913)
Effect of foreign currency translation (%)(1)
0.4 %
(4.0) %
(0.6) %
(3.3) %
Presence constant currency growth rate
17.0 %
10.7 %
16.4 %
10.8 %
(1) To calculate the effect of foreign currency translation, we apply the same weighted monthly average exchange rate as the comparative period.
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Shares Outstanding:
Class A common stock
87,723,667
91,246,588
Class B common stock
47,844,755
47,844,755
Class C common stock
0
0
Total common stock outstanding
135,568,422
139,091,343
Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Unique subscriptions (in thousands)
4,305
4,182
4,305
4,182
Total bookings (in thousands)
$ 256,137
$ 219,912
$ 521,926
$ 448,451
ARRR (in thousands)
$ 980,837
$ 837,759
$ 980,837
$ 837,759
ARPUS
$ 219.42
$ 204.17
$ 219.42
$ 204.17
Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)
$ 73,383
$ 43,618
$ 104,246
$ 40,671
Unlevered free cash flow (in thousands)
$ 54,765
$ 36,377
$ 121,861
$ 81,912
GMV (in thousands)
$ 1,525,476
$ 1,517,286
$ 3,059,534
$ 3,091,826
