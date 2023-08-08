Vehicle Acquisition Network Secures Spot on Inc. 5000's List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle Acquisition Network (VAN), a leading solutions provider revolutionizing used vehicle acquisitions for automotive dealerships, is delighted to announce its achievement of making the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000 list. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., VAN's inclusion on this prestigious list underscores its impressive growth and transformative influence within the automotive industry.

"This recognition is a significant milestone that showcases our commitment to revolutionize the automotive industry."

The complete list of the Inc. 5000 recipients will be publicly revealed on their website on August 15, 2023. The inclusion in this list highlights VAN's unyielding commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve and streamline vehicle acquisition processes.

"This recognition is a significant milestone that showcases our unwavering commitment to revolutionize the automotive industry and our team's relentless efforts," says VAN's CEO, Tom Gregg. "Our placement on the Inc. 5000 list is not just an indicator of our robust growth but also a validation of the tangible benefits our technology extends to our dealership partners."

VAN's innovative solutions significantly improve operational efficiency for dealerships, enabling them to acquire used vehicles with unprecedented ease. The company's technology simplifies the acquisition process, creating smoother and more profitable operations for businesses of all sizes.

"The award is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our partners place in us," adds Mark Curcio, COO. "For a decade, we've been at the forefront, and with the continued support of our community, we aim to stay there."

About Vehicle Acquisition Network

Vehicle Acquisition Network (VAN) stands at the forefront of automotive technology, connecting dealerships to premium vehicles from diverse online marketplaces. Our pioneering vehicle acquisition software, backed by an expert team, empowers dealerships to broaden their brand, enhance market share, and build long-lasting relationships, all at an efficient cost. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and exceptional service, VAN drives strategic growth and success for U.S. and Canadian dealership partners.

