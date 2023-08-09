Powerhouse Texas Daycare Injury Attorneys at The Button Law Firm Join St. Louis Family's Legal Battle

Dallas-based firm strengthens capabilities of legal team fighting for injured 1-year-old and her family

ST. LOUIS , Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daycare injury heavyweights Russell Button and Ashley Washington of The Button Law Firm have joined the legal team representing a St. Louis family that claims Lily Pad Learning Center violated multiple safety laws resulting in a caregiver abusing their 1-year-old daughter. The Texas trial attorneys were enlisted by Finney Injury Law, a trusted personal injury firm based in Missouri that helps victims recover after life-changing incidents.

"With their extensive expertise and proven track record in securing justice against negligent daycare centers, Russell and Ashley are the right partners to strengthen our firm's capabilities in advocating for this family," says Chris Finney, attorney and founder of Finney Injury Law.

The Button Law Firm attorneys are recognized on the prestigious Texas Super Lawyers List and are dedicated to fighting for children and their families in meaningful litigation to make local communities safer. The firm represents young victims of daycare injuries, including incidents of abuse, neglect, inappropriate discipline, and overheating in daycare vehicles. Attorneys at The Button Law Firm also aid parents in pursuing wrongful death cases arising from fatal injuries that children experience at irresponsible daycare centers.

"This innocent girl deserves to have a voice in court," says Russell Button. "Together, our firms will do everything we can to hold Lily Pad Learning Center accountable for its blatant disregard for child safety."

Filed in the Circuit Court of St. Louis County on June 13, the lawsuit states surveillance video at Lily Pad Learning Center captured a worker force-feeding the infant to the point of choking and vomiting, slamming the child onto a diaper changing table, and demonstrating other abusive treatment in January 2023. The attorneys allege the childcare facility broke state laws by falsifying an incident report about the malicious actions, including the origins of a bruise on the girl's arm.

"Russell and I are proud to partner with Chris and his firm in the fight to get this little girl and her family justice," says Ashley Washington.

The case is Jamyil Thomas, as next friend and father of Winter Thomas, a minor child, vs. Lily Pad Learning Center #2, LLC, d/b/a Lily Pad Learning Center, Case No. 23SL-CC02459, St. Louis County Circuit Court.

