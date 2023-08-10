Stord Appoints E-commerce Leader Melanie Kalemba as First Independent Board Director

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stord , a leader in omnichannel fulfillment services and technology for mid-market and enterprise brands, today announces that Melanie Ka lemba has joined the company's Board of Directors as an Independent Board Director. Melanie brings a wealth of experience and expertise in e-commerce, logistics, and OMS systems.

Melanie said: "Today's brands have struggled with operating their supply chains due to having disparate partners and systems that slow down and encumber the optimization process. Stord has built operations and technology in parallel from the start in order to power scalable, flexible, and fully-optimized supply chains for its customers. With Stord, brands can provide an exceptional delivery experience while selling more cost-effectively, efficiently, and without headache."

Melanie has an extensive background in e-commerce and logistics software. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Deck Commerce and Thinkific. Previously, she was General Manager, Americas of Amazon Pay and also SVP, Global Sales & Channel at BigCommerce.

"Brands need a fully optimized, highly visible, and deeply agile supply chain in order to provide an exceptional customer experience," said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. "Melanie's operational experience, deep understanding of the e-commerce industry, and strategic mindset will help ensure we remain at the forefront of innovation with Cloud Supply Chain and continue to deliver the best experience for our customers and their end consumers."

This news comes on the heels of continued innovation and new customer partnerships for Stord, including partnering with leading brands such as Alex and Ani, Seed Health, Northern Tool, goodr, Branded, Snackpass, and many others. Stord recently introduced Stord One Warehouse, an operator-built warehouse management system (WMS) that's as flexible as it is easy to use in helping operators achieve greater efficiency and productivity in their B2B and DTC fulfillment facilities. The company also announced add-on capabilities of its Stord One Commerce order management system (OMS) for smarter and more cost-effective order routing, multichannel inventory management, and last-mile optimization to better support brands as they expand into new DTC and B2B channels.

About Stord

Stord is a leading provider of supply chain services and technology—including warehousing, transportation, and fulfillment, complemented by OMS and WMS software—for high-volume, omnichannel mid-market and enterprise brands. With Stord, brands can offer customers an exceptional delivery experience at scale while selling more cost-effectively, efficiently, and without headache.

Hundreds of DTC and B2B companies like Alex and Ani, Native, Tula, Seed Health, American Giant, Branded, and Thrasio use Stord to make their supply chains a competitive advantage. Led by former operators from Amazon, XPO, and Manhattan Associates, Stord is headquartered in Atlanta and backed by leading investors, including Kleiner Perkins, BOND, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, D1 Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Susa Ventures, and Lineage Logistics.

