Veteran franchisees Jay and Michael Taylor spearhead the expansion of the iconic Port of Subs brand in Utah.

RENO, Nev., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to catapult the 50-year legacy Port of Subs brand into new and existing markets, Area 15 Ventures, LLC, a dynamic private equity firm headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado, acquired Port of Subs earlier this year. One of the pivotal objectives of this acquisition was to rapidly expand the brand's presence through an innovative Regional Developer model. Brothers Jay and Michael Taylor, seasoned Port of Subs franchisees who own established locations in Draper and Salt Lake City, seized the opportunity to become Port of Subs' first Regional Developers.

Michael and Jay Taylor, Port of Subs' first Regional Developers, are spearheading the brand's growth in Northern Utah. (PRNewswire)

Port of Subs Inks 40-Unit Deal with Company's First Regional Developers to Spearhead the Brand's Expansion in Utah .

"We've dreamed about growing Port of Subs' presence in Northern Utah since we opened our first Port of Subs restaurant in 2010. As Regional Developers, we're turning this dream into reality. We'll be able to share our passion for Port of Subs with communities by spearheading new locations throughout the market under this franchise business model," said Jay Taylor. "We plan to open new locations in our region that span from Ogden to Provo, including Salt Lake, Weaver, and Utah Counties. Michael and I will open our own locations and accelerate growth by aligning with both single-unit and multi-unit franchisees." Michael Taylor affirmed, "With our extensive entrepreneurial background, along with Jay's deep experience in business operations and my construction expertise, our roles as Regional Developers merge experience and innovation, ensuring a seamless opening process that sets the stage for success from day one."

The Taylors are actively seeking potential franchisees who want to shape their own future. "Northern Utah's population and business growth trends are solid, and Port of Subs aligns perfectly with the market. Our turnkey business model makes it easy for multi-unit operators or first-time franchisees to open and operate their Port of Subs locations," said Jay Taylor. "Entrepreneurs interested in launching their own neighborhood sandwich shop in Northern Utah, we invite you to connect with us!"

As the first Regional Developers, the Taylors are the inaugural members of Port of Subs' Twenty Club, an exclusive counsel within the brand. By invitation only, these privileged collaborators will connect for dynamic discussions and the exchange of innovative ideas, allowing visionary minds like the Taylors to shape Port of Subs' future. "We've been a part of the Port of Subs family for over a decade, and Jay and I bring the unique perspective of day-to-day operations combined with high-level vision to the brand's planning and growth process," said Michael Taylor.

President of Port of Subs, Healey Mendicino, expressed her confidence in the Taylor brothers' leadership: "Their competence, dedication, and genuine love for the Port of Subs brand are a sure-fire recipe for success." For more information on becoming a Port of Subs Regional Developer or franchisee, please contact Dr. Ben Litalien at blitalien@portofsubs.com

About Port of Subs®

Customers have enjoyed the great taste of Port of Subs sandwiches for over 50 years. The Port of Subs brand has become synonymous with quality sandwich making and superior customer service. Known for its premium meats and cheeses, Port of Subs offers customizable and made-to-order menu offerings, a hallmark of the brand's mission to become every guest's favorite neighborhood sandwich shop. For more information, please visit www.portofsubs.com .

About Area 15 Ventures, LLC

Area 15 Ventures is a Colorado-based private equity business owned by the Liniger family and highly skilled friends and employees. The private ownership allows for quick decisions and provides personal support and development. The focus is on emerging franchisors and high-growth businesses that require an investment to scale their opportunity to the next level and benefit from the team's experience in franchising RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage. The Area 15 Ventures team brings vast experience in business development, marketing, franchise sales, Zee/Zor relationships, training, and international expansion. For more information, please visit www.area15ventures.com.

CONTACT: Meghan Capello, Senior Director/Marketing

Port of Subs

mcapello@portofsubs.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Port of Subs