ProcureAbility once again named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

As a fourth-time honoree, ProcureAbility ranks as a top procurement services company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that ProcureAbility, the leading provider of procurement services, has made the coveted Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Reflecting 186% of extraordinary three-year revenue growth, ProcureAbility, a leading procurement services company, ranked 2859 overall on the annual list.

"Being named once again to the Inc. 5000 list is a distinct honor, placing us alongside some of the nation's most illustrious privately held companies," expressed Conrad Snover, CEO of ProcureAbility. "This achievement is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication and hands-on approach—the very essence and heart of ProcureAbility. Our experts are committed to innovating best-in-class procurement strategies and solutions, rolling up their sleeves to work side-by-side with our clients. This recognition further highlights our team's resilience, expertise, and strong work ethic in driving forward-thinking procurement practices in a rapidly evolving business landscape."

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk . "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000 .

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022.

About ProcureAbility

ProcureAbility is the leading provider of procurement services, offering advisory, managed services, digital, staffing, and recruiting solutions. For more than 25 years, we have focused exclusively on helping clients elevate their procurement function. We combine leading-edge methodologies, analytics, market intelligence, and industry benchmarks with our uniquely flexible and customizable service delivery model. The Fortune 1000 trusts ProcureAbility to transform their procurement operations, drive growth, and reimagine what's possible.

For more information, please visit www.ProcureAbility.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

