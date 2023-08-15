Sourceability® Named on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies for Second Consecutive Year

MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. Magazine announced that Sourceability, a global digital distributor of electronic components, ranked in the top one-third of companies on its annual Inc. 5000 list, having improved more than 1000 positions over 2022's ranking. This list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, and marks the second year in a row that the company has been named on the list.

"We are thrilled to be named on the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year. This recognition is an example of the hard work that our employees have dedicated to innovation," said Jens Gamperl, founder and CEO of Sourceability. "We remain committed to developing new and forward-thinking products and services to help digitally transform the supply chain and are honored to receive this distinction from Inc. for these efforts."

Since its founding in 2015, Sourceability has grown into a company with over 350 employees in 21 locations worldwide. As a distributor of electronic components with technology at its core, Sourceability offers a comprehensive suite of innovative digital products and services, including Sourcengine™, Quotengine™ and Datalynq™, to expedite the procurement process across a range of industries, including automotive, industrial automation, communications, and computing. Its market intelligence platform, Datalynq, analyzes over 1 billion parts to help engineers and purchasers better understand risks associated with the global supply chain.

Additionally, Sourcengine is the world's leading e-commerce marketplace that connects purchasers and vendors, democratizing, simplifying, and bringing intelligence to the sourcing, procurement and purchasing of electronic components. Quotengine is a Bill of Materials tool that leverages the negotiation power and expertise of Sourcengine to find additional stock, better pricing, and help companies plan deliveries up to 12 months in advance. This platform provides access to more than 3,500 suppliers, billions of data points, and unmatched quality assurance and traceability.

The company also launched its Excess Inventory Estimator earlier this year. The free self-service tool allows customers the opportunity to quickly estimate the value of unused electronic components to recover their value and free up warehouse space in a time where volatile market conditions are increasing planning complexity.

Recipients were ranked based on their percentage of revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. Notable companies including Microsoft, Patagonia, 7-Eleven and Zappos.com have all previously been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list. The list of all 5,000 honorees, including company profiles, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Sourceability

Sourceability® a global distributor of electronic components offering digital tools, services and data with the power of technology to meet customers' evolving demands. Sourceability combines the expertise of global distribution with the leading e-commerce marketplace in the industry, and works with the largest catalog of suppliers to provide the transparency, robust data and speed that customers need to create a seamless procurement process. The company's global distribution centers in Singapore, Hong Kong, Hungary, and Miami are supported by regional offices to maintain a holistic understanding of customer supply chain needs. Sourceability continues to build upon its initial success since the company was founded in 2015 by harnessing innovation, customer empowerment, and integrity.

