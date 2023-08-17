Blast from the Past: The Hefty® Brand is Re-Launching the Iconic Zoo Pals™ Plates

Fans asked and the Hefty® brand listened, the nostalgic animal-themed plates are back

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Hefty® brand is bringing back one of the most memorable and nostalgic products of the 2000s: Hefty® Zoo Pals™ plates!

Wildly popular among kids and parents alike, Zoo Pals™ plates are a colorful line of paper plates featuring original, loveable animal "Pals" like Curly the Pig, Domino the Dalmatian, and more. Each plate offers three perfectly portioned sections for your favorite foods, snacks and dips, with one large space for the main item and two ears or feet for dipping sauces and sides.

"Over the last nine years, we have received many calls, social media, and even petition requests from fans to bring back Zoo Pals™ and the wait is finally over," said Jen Ganahl, Senior Brand Manager at Reynolds Consumer Products. "With this re-launch, our original fans will be able to relive their fondest childhood memories as adults and we're excited to bring the joy of mealtime with Zoo Pals™ plates to the next generation."

While Zoo Pals™ plates Make Eating Fun!™, they also take some of the strain off parents who might have picky eaters, particularly when it comes to new foods. Keeping children interested and focused on wanting to eat can be hard but Zoo Pals™ plates makes eating an interactive, playful experience. Better yet — 10 of the original "Pals" will be coming back!

Zoo Pals™ plates are available starting August 17, 2023 at online retailers. For more information, visit ZooPals.com. Share the word that Zoo Pals™ plates are coming back via social media with a fun photo or video and tag #ZooPals!

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products is a leading provider of quality household essentials that have been trusted for generations. Our Reynolds® and Hefty® brand products help with preparation, cooking, cleanup, and storage. The Hefty® brand is known for strong, dependable waste bags, slider bags, and disposable tableware, which are available in the U.S. at mass merchants, grocers, and other retail stores nationwide. To see more Hefty® brand products, visit Hefty.com. For more information on the company, visit ReynoldsConsumerProducts.com.

