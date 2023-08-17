Cision Names New Leadership Team to Streamline Product Offerings and Enhance Customer Experience

Cision Integrates Global Leadership and Functional Teams across Cision, Brandwatch, and PR Newswire in Move to Deliver Greater End-to-End Value to Customers

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, the leading provider of consumer and media intelligence and communications solutions, recently announced a new leadership team as part of its strategic plan to deliver a more robust, end-to-end customer experience. This move involves integrating the leadership and functional teams across Cision, Brandwatch, and PR Newswire, while preserving the strength and identity of each go-to-market brand. These changes are positioned to deliver even greater value to customers in managing their brands amidst the rapidly evolving media and consumer intelligence landscape.

"Integrating our leadership and functional teams will help create a more connected and agile company." Cali Tran, CEO of Cision.

"Integrating our leadership and functional teams will help create a more connected and agile company, well positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers now and in the future," said Cali Tran, CEO of Cision. "Our ability to react quickly to market changes and opportunities will translate to transformational product innovation, improved and expanded data access, and a holistic and streamlined customer experience."

Under the new structure, Cision will consolidate its business and leadership teams under CEO Cali Tran, as well as align its product development and expansion efforts. The leadership team includes the following newly named members:

Amanda Schmidt , Chief People Officer

Michael Amsinck , Chief Product Officer

Carrie Parker , Chief Marketing Officer

Nabilah Irshad , Chief Legal Officer

Andy Bhojwani , Chief Information Officer

Pehr Luedtke , Senior Vice President of Global Content

This new infrastructure will allow Cision, Brandwatch, and PR Newswire to deliver faster, more efficient and personalized services for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and Enterprise customers. Combined, these services represent the most comprehensive media, brand, and consumer coverage available, across paid, owned, earned, traditional, and social media platforms.

The announcement follows the recent launch of CisionOne, a fully integrated monitoring, AI enabled insights and outreach solution, in the UK. CisionOne is set to roll out to additional global markets this year.

"Cision remains focused on delivering our award-winning solutions and best-in-class customer service to thousands of global customers who rely on our technology and people every day to manage critical marketing, communications and reputational functions," said Tran. "Over the next year, we will progressively update and expand our product suite to ensure that Cision is continuing to address customers' needs holistically and efficiently."

About Cision

Cision is the leading provider of consumer and media intelligence and communications solutions, enabling public relations, marketing, social media, and communications professionals around the world to understand their consumers, influence outcomes and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision's award-winning brands and technology enable Marketing and Communications leaders to manage and shape their brands in today's rapidly evolving world. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including PR Newswire, Brandwatch Consumer Research, and CisionOne. To learn more, visit www.cision.com, www.brandwatch.com and www.prnewswire.com.

