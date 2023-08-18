AGF Management Limited Opens the Market

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Blake Goldring, Executive Chairman, AGF Management Limited ("AGF" or "the Company") (TSX: AGF.B), members of AGF's Executive Management Team, along with employees from the across the organization, joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's 55th anniversary being listed on TSX.

Founded in 1957, AGF is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth. The firm's longevity is a testament to its history of innovation, its disciplined investment approach and an unwavering commitment to its clients and communities.

