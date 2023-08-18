B95: WORLD'S FIRST ELECTRIC HYPER BARCHETTA IS FIRST COACHBUILT CAR BY AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

New Automobili Pininfarina B95 is the first-ever all-electric hyper Barchetta and is a coachbuilt celebration of timeless PURA design and technical mastery

B95 was inspired by the PURA Vision design concept that was conceived, designed and developed in Italy by Automobili Pininfarina's family of in-house experts

·Automobili Pininfarina's PURA design philosophy transforms the DNA of iconic classic models from the company's past into the future

World-first adjustable twin aero screens preserve B95's elegant design while shielding the occupants, for the ultimate Barchetta driving experience

B95 name derived from 'B' for Barchetta and will mark production and delivery to clients beginning in 2025, the 95 th anniversary of legendary design house Pininfarina SpA

Monterey Car Week selected for the world premiere of B95, alongside the recently revealed Battista Edizione Nino Farina hyper GT and the PURA Vision design concept

Rarity guaranteed with only 10 bespoke examples of B95 to be crafted for collectors worldwide – the world-first pure-electric hyper Barchetta will be priced from €4.4m

CAMBIANO, Italy, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automobili Pininfarina opens an exciting new chapter in its history at Monterey Car Week with the introduction of the world's first pure-electric, open top hyper Barchetta - the breathtaking new B95.

Automobili Pininfarina B95 – 01 (PRNewsfoto/Automobili Pininfarina) (PRNewswire)

The pure-electric hyper Barchetta is a design and technology masterpiece – the simplicity of its flowing open-topped bodywork contrasts with exquisite technical details to provide a dramatic interpretation of a classic racer, underpinned by pure-electric performance.

Automobili Pininfarina's PURA design philosophy expresses an elegant silhouette and dramatic proportions, as demonstrated by the recently unveiled PURA Vision concept. The principles established here have been translated for B95, balancing inspiration from iconic classic race cars with futuristic elements, all while remaining true to the PURA philosophy.

B95 makes its world premiere at Monterey Car Week in August, presented alongside the Battista Edizione Nino Farina hyper GT, which debuted at Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, as well as the recently launched PURA Vision design concept.

Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said: "This is the most exciting chapter of the Automobili Pininfarina story so far – we're taking another big step forward. The introduction of the B95 is the third of three essential building blocks this summer for our brand. First, we introduced the Battista Edizione Nino Farina, an exclusive celebration of Pininfarina's racing son – also the first Formula 1 World Champion.

"The launch of the PURA Vision design concept then unlocked a new design philosophy for all future models from our brand, across a spectrum of different segments. Now, our new Barchetta shows how these design principles can be applied – with a retro-futuristic vision fusing classic motorsport themes with the latest technological innovations, materials and processes.

"B95 delivers the power of Battista and yet creates a new dimension of driving experience, redefining the very joy of driving. It is the first of a new kind, an object of desire that introduces the thrill of exceptional, electrified performance in stunning open-top form."

Handcrafting and deliveries of this limited-run masterpiece will begin in 2025, marking the 95th anniversary of Pininfarina SpA. The 'B' in its name stands for Barchetta, both elements combined creating the name Automobili Pininfarina B95.

Just ten examples will be made, each one meticulously curated between the Automobili Pininfarina design team in Cambiano and individual clients, ensuring complete exclusivity as no two will be the same. The beautiful example of B95 set for its first presentation during Monterey Car Week is designed by the Automobili Pininfarina Design team and brought to life in collaboration with Pininfarina SpA in Cambiano, developed and hand-crafted there by a team of artisans.

Paolo Dellachà said: "We will present the exceptional B95 showcar in Monterey. Our collaboration with Pininfarina SpA – a design house with decades of experience crafting one-off cars for the world's most prestigious luxury brands - ensures exceptional quality in execution and we look forward to continuing our close strategic partnership in future."

DESIGN INSPIRED BY PURA

The design of B95 is exemplified by full-width enveloping bodywork which wraps around into the front fenders. The high swage line gives the outer body a stunning muscular appearance. From within the cabin, it provides a feeling of safety and comfort while connecting occupants with their surroundings.

Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said: "Our PURA design philosophy has purity at its heart, a hallmark of the timeless designs of iconic vehicles from Pininfarina's past. The Barchetta silhouette is instantly recognisable, but it was our job to make it beautiful. The mixture of classic proportions and exquisite detailing have allowed us to create something truly special. We're allowing customers to drive a dream with B95 – something that defines the brand moving forward."

The Automobili Pininfarina B95 represents a striking interpretation of a Barchetta body shape. The sleek, timeless lines contrasts with technical detailing to create a pure, beautiful design. The footprint of B95 is accentuated by the elegant body with open access to the sophisticated cabin.

Pronounced wheel arches emphasise the shape and power of the vehicle, enabling the design team to add extra shape to the connection between the arches, and the bodyside. This allows control of the reflections from the bodywork, which adds depth and quality to the design.

Viewed from above, the PURA design DNA is instantly recognisable. With no vehicle glasshouse, the Automobili Pininfarina design team has defined the cabin space with a surrounding loop, which incorporates the seats, adjustable aero screens and the domes behind each passenger. From this view, there are four clear lines that define the B95, showing a connection with the PURA Vision concept.

The open-top driving experience of B95 is enhanced by the world's first electronically adjustable aero screens. Taking inspiration from vintage fighter planes, the clear polycarbonate designs feature intricately engineered and exposed aluminium supports and can be raised and lowered by the client to improve comfort while preserving design integrity.

Clients can order bespoke helmets, in a finish coordinated to match their chosen B95 specification. These accessories allow the driver to fully experience B95's hyper car performance safely on road or track.

B95: LAUNCH CAR SPECIFICATION OVERVIEW

The main body of the unique B95 making its world debut in Monterey this year is finished in metallic Bronzo Superga, providing a dramatic contrast to the distinctive Giallo Arneis gloss section at the front and atop the driver's dome, itself featuring Black Gloss '95' lettering.

Extensive use of Black Exposed Signature Carbon delivers a technical 3D sculptural effect that contrasts from the elegant paintwork of the body. This same detailing of contrast can also be viewed around the carbon fibre splitter at the front and around the rear aero outlet.

The body finish is a flawless, multi-layered gloss, emphasising B95's elegant silhouette. It combines gold metallic flakes to give it an incredible depth of colour. In the daytime, the accents appear gold in texture and colour, while at night it takes on a bronze hue, giving the impression of two different colours depending on the time of day.

To complete the exterior, B95 has new 20" front / 21" rear forged aluminium wheels finished in Matt Black and contrasting with exposed aluminium matt precision-polished outers. The centre lock rings are finished in brushed aluminium anodized in black, while the brake callipers are Giallo Arneis, matching the exterior accents.

The interior is the epitome of a classic race car meeting futuristic design, with a concept car-inspired dashboard and cabin environment that leaves occupants feeling safe and cossetted.

From the driver's seat, the expansive dashboard appears to merge with the exterior, extending the distinctive lines of the hood into the cabin, as seen on the PURA Vision design concept.

Together with the sculptural carbon-fibre dashboard, a floating wing effect is created. The dashboard is upholstered in Tan Sustainable Luxury Leather with bespoke embossing, which contrasts with the brushed black aluminium anodised finish that features elsewhere.

The seats, also finished in the Tan Sustainable Luxury Leather, are inspired by those of a classic race car, designed to curve around the occupant. Both seats have been profiled to cosset the driver and passenger, ensuring comfort and protection, with a two-part design inspired by the seats found in PURA Vision, with unique aluminium inserts.

The headrests, featuring electro-welded Pininfarina logos, are finished in a Pied de Poule Houndstooth Luxury Textile while black and tan contrast stitching continues across the seats, door interiors and dash.

There are unlimited bespoke opportunities for collectors specifying B95, ensuring each one of the 10 examples will be unique.

One of the most noticeable bespoke opportunities is the laser-engraved aluminium door plate, located on the outer edges of both doors and easily visible when entering and exiting the car. Finished in anodised black with bespoke B95 engraving in white, they add a sense of theatre to entering the hyper Barchetta.

Andrea Crespi, Chief Technical Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said: "The Automobili Pininfarina B95 could have been created simply as an all-electric hyper Barchetta, however we wanted to make it so much more than that. We've selected the latest technology to make it a vehicle people desire to own, as well as a thrilling place to be. The application of technology to create our adjustable aero screens is inspired by two-wheel motor racing – ensuring this is a pioneering road car. This patented new technology enables the pure thrill of open-top driving, yet in comfort even at the high speed that the B95 is capable to reach."

The B95 is powered by the same state-of-the-art powertrain that delivers breath-taking performance in the Battista hyper GT, but with a unique tune for such a unique vehicle. Accelerating from 0-60mph in less than 2 seconds, B95 has a top speed of more than 300km/h.

The world's first pure-electric hyper Barchetta features a high-capacity 120 kWh lithium-ion battery generating peak power of 1400 kW (1900 PS). The T-shaped battery pack, which is liquid-cooled, is protected within a strong and lightweight carbon fibre housing and can be charged using DC fast chargers up to 270kW – for a 20-80% top up in as little as 25 mins.

This power is delivered to the road via four independent high-performance electric motors – one driving each wheel. Five distinct drive modes leverage Full Torque Vectoring technology to enable the driver to tailor power delivery and handling to suit their preference and driving conditions.

There is a choice of five driving modes to tailor the driving dynamics: Calma, Pura, Energica, Furiosa and Carattere, which are activated via a tactile, sporty rotary selector, located next to the steering wheel.

FAMILY OF IN-HOUSE EXPERTS

The B95 has been developed using decades of experience and expertise by Automobili Pininfarina's in-house family of engineering and manufacturing experts in Italy. It was conceived, designed and developed in Italy and features advanced technologies pioneered at Automobili Pininfarina's Digital Innovation Hub in Germany.

Automobili Pininfarina now employs 116 people across its engineering headquarters in Cambiano, Italy, and innovation hub in Munich, Germany, in a team that comprises more than 20 different nationalities, harnessing global expertise and experience to shape a new era in electric mobility.

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered and produced by hand in Italy, the Battista hyper GT and all future models will be sold in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most desired, sustainable luxury car brand in the world. The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment and has been named Automobili Pininfarina following the signing of a trademark licence agreement between Pininfarina S.p.A. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Pininfarina S.p.A. has an influential role in supporting design and production capacities based on its unique 94-year experience of producing many of the world's most iconic cars.

The Battista is the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it delivers a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap, the Battista will combine extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. The Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a combined WLTP range of up to 476 km (U.S. combined EPA: 300 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the Pininfarina SpA atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

