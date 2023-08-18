Contemporary Good Design Award 2023 Calls for Entries Worldwide

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Good Design Award (CGD) is an international design award organized by Red Dot, initiated by Red Dot and Xiamen Culture Media Group in 2015, aiming to build a bridge between good designs, enterprises and global businesses.

Selecting good designs for contemporary society internationally, professionally and fairly

With over 60 years of experience and expertise in operating a world-leading design award, together with its access to world-class design resources, Red Dot is in charge of the full judging process, including finding international jury and the judging of entries to ensure the professionalism, fairness and authority of the Contemporary Good Design Award. The Contemporary Good Design Award will help Chinese brands root in the national market and step onto the international stage, providing foreign enterprises a platform to connect the Chinese market, and offering the winners huge market promotion opportunities.

"The Contemporary Good Design Award has been held for nine consecutive years, with the number and overall level of the entries increasing year by year. So far, many excellent products have been received from more than 30 countries and regions around the world, including China, Germany, the United States, the Netherlands and Japan. More than a thousand entries have won distinctions, including entries from some of the world's leading firms such as Audi, BMW, Baidu, GROHE, Dell, Lenovo, Siemens and Philips, as well as Chinese emerging brands driven by design innovation such as ECOVACS, Midea, TCL, iFLYTEK and ANTA.

Covering traditional category and meta category

The Contemporary Good Design Award has 50 basic categories and 1 meta category, including smart products, covering product design, packaging design, and architecture and interior design. The meta category recognizes those products that excel not only in design but also in specific fields.

Comprehensive winners' benefits help win wider markets

In response to the challenges faced by winners in development, the Contemporary Good Design Award comprehensively upgrades the award benefits and provides winners with competitive tailored benefits, including the global Red Dot Design Museum tour, designer salon, product promotion, brand promotion and sales support, with the aim of meeting winners' needs to promote their brands and increase sales, and boosting the upgrade of both consumption and industry more efficiently. Besides, the winners will have their works displayed at the Red Dot Design Museum Xiamen and the official website of the Contemporary Good Design Award. Their works will also be featured in the Yearbook of the Contemporary Good Design Award.

The CGD 2023 latecomer registration has been officially started on August 18. This year, Professor Dr. Peter Zec, Founder and CEO of Red Dot, and representatives of the international jury will come to Xiamen, China in November to meet with participants. We hereby invite the global design power to join in the grand event, inspire creative sparks and highlight the charm of design through the competition platform, and help global designers and enterprises to shine on the global stage.

The organizers of the Contemporary Good Design Award are looking forward to helping you with your application.

Entries can be submitted up until 11:59 PM Beijing Time on September 19, 2023. For more information, please visit https://www.cgdaward.com/

SOURCE Red Dot Design Museum Xiamen