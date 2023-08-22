Health Recovery Solutions Awarded Virtual Care Agreement with Premier, Inc.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Virtual Care with Premier, Inc. Effective Aug. 15, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for telehealth and RPM technologies.

HRS, the four-time consecutive KLAS winner, stands at the forefront of telehealth and RPM healthcare technology

For sixteen consecutive years, Premier has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

HRS, the four-time consecutive KLAS winner, stands at the forefront of telehealth and RPM healthcare technology, as the only single-source partner with rich data sets from more than a decade of building care management pathways. As Premier's exclusive supplier for remote patient monitoring, HRS solidifies its position as the go-to RPM supplier for healthcare organizations aiming to launch or expand their RPM programs. This strategic collaboration emphasizes Premier's dedication to endorsing the most esteemed and value-centric suppliers within its expansive network, thereby fortifying HRS's pivotal role as a transformative force within the healthcare technology landscape.

CEO of HRS, Kimberly O'Loughlin, stated, "This collaboration marks an extraordinary milestone for HRS as we continue our mission to elevate patient care through groundbreaking technology. We are humbled by Premier's recognition of our commitment to excellence and innovation. By combining Premier's esteemed alliance with HRS' remote patient monitoring solutions, we are excited to continue to expand the reach and impact of our solutions across the healthcare continuum for the betterment of our clients and their patients across the nation."

About Health Recovery Solutions

HRS is the leading healthcare technology company transforming quality care at home for the betterment of patients. We pair best-in-class clinical expertise, logistics, and analysis with the industry's most advanced remote care technology platform. Our digital tools and proven experience enable clinical decision-making earlier in the patient journey which, ultimately, improves patient and provider satisfaction while reducing costs and administrative burden for clinicians, hospitals, payors, and other healthcare organizations. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com.

