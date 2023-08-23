Harvest Group Hires VP of Digital Commerce & Media, Sejal Sheth

Harvest Group Announces Addition of Digital Media Leadership in Hiring of Sejal Sheth

ROGERS, Ark., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Group has made significant investments over the last few years in the people and technology needed to continue to lead and grow their clients' ecommerce businesses.

Harvest Group continues retail media focus with hire of VP of Digital Commerce & Media, Sejal Sheth .

From managing clients' digital accounts across all major retailers to writing best-in-class content for their items to offering effective support for investing in retail media, Harvest Group is focused on providing a connected service offering for their clients across the commerce landscape.

To continue serving at the forefront of these trends, Harvest Group is making a significant addition to their leadership team with the hiring of Sejal Sheth, VP of Digital Commerce & Media. Sheth will lead Harvest Group clients in their omnichannel business and offer expertise to strengthen the company's connected capabilities across media, marketing, and sales.

"Bringing on Sejal is another step towards ensuring we're serving our clients at the highest level across the commerce landscape" said Harvest Group COO, Ashley Knight. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Sejal in this role - she has the right industry experience, intuition, and attitude to lead our clients across their digital commerce business in this new era of retail."

Sheth has 19 years of experience in the CPG industry across marketing, sales, category development, and eCommerce. She spent 15 of those years at the J.M. Smucker company and 3 years at GE Lighting, a Savant Company, where she has worked on numerous brands in a wide range of categories, and developed a deep understanding of multiple retailer models, connected retail, and media mix modeling. Many of her roles have been centered around pioneering, developing, and implementing new capabilities.

"I am honored to be part of the Harvest family and truly inspired by the talented and authentic team, who deliver excellence for their clients every day. We are trailblazing a new path in digital commerce and media and look forward to great success along this journey!" - Sejal Sheth, VP of Digital Commerce and Media

Harvest Group is excited for Sejal Sheth to join their leadership team and strengthen their efforts to skillfully navigate the convergence of retail media, brick & mortar, and the digital shelf to create a connected commerce solution for their clients.

Named one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Cultures, Forbes Small Giants and Inc.'s Best Workplaces, Harvest Group is the trusted partner for CPG brands looking to grow their business at Walmart, Sam's Club, Kroger, Target, Amazon, and Costco. Our multi-functional team of retail experts leverages first-class systems and technology to fight for clients along every step of the retail journey. Harvest Group offers a connected commerce solution leading their clients with account management, digital content management, retail media management, and replenishment services.

