Infor Feeds into Digital Strategy at Nutreco

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Nutreco, a global leader in nutritional solutions and services for the aquaculture and animal nutrition industry, has deployed Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage. Supporting 3,600 users across more than 100 production plants in 37 countries, the deployment, which is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), is a showcase of the scalability and robustness of Infor's public cloud services and multi-tenant industry cloud platform. Fully integrated with Nutreco's third-party systems, the platform, labelled Unite, facilitates standardization and the creation of worldwide aggregated reports. These provide insights to improve integrated business planning cycles for the feed leader and manage the most effective stock levels and deliveries on time.

In designing its digital strategy, Nutreco needed a global cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform that could consolidate, contextualize and communicate critical information for 3,600 users. The new Infor Unite platform is harmonizing business processes and derisking operations. In addition, functionality, maintenance, operations, security, and legal updates are all deployed automatically to ensure Nutreco's solution is always current.

Sustainability sits at the heart of Nutreco's strategy and agenda, and the company has been publishing an annual sustainability report since 2016. All relevant data points are organized within the Unite system in a multi-dimensional, tagged format, which enables Nutreco to generate transparent and automated sustainability reports effortlessly.

The collaboration, synergies and open dialogue between Nutreco and Infor were key to the project's success, according to Erik Beckers, CIO of Nutreco. "As well as Infor's willingness to collaborate and develop solutions to meet the specific requirements of our needs and translate these in the solution, its responsiveness to any issues or development needs sets it apart as a solid, innovative, and trustworthy partner. This was a key differentiator for us in selecting an ERP partner to move forward with.

"The combination of standardized business processes and process mining technology plays a crucial role, particularly when incorporating Nutreco's newly acquired operating units. Process mining is used continuously to optimize business processes, ensuring high user satisfaction and efficient business transactions, as well as allowing us to tailor training accordingly," Beckers continued.

"Ultimately, Infor offers a fully cloud-based, scalable, secure and modern ERP solution, which includes process mining, AI, and RPA (robotic process automation) functionalities. Because Infor manages the multi-tenant cloud solution, which has a modern API (application programming interface) structure, we can focus all resources on our digital transformational strategy and innovate for the future.

"We as Nutreco are able to deliver a digital solution for our business, by leveraging from the proven state-of-the-art technolgy, which is taken care of by Infor, and focus on delivering the value. That is what partnership is all about," Beckers concluded.

"Nutreco and Infor have been partners for several years," said Hein Kivits, Infor country manager and senior sales director for Benelux. "This is a partnership where we not only focus on mutual business value but also on co-development and the adoption of our new technologies within the Nutreco organization. With the move to our always-current CloudSuite Food & Beverage platform, Nutreco receives new capabilities automatically and can take advantage of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced robotic process automation."

