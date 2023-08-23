Principal and Founder JAC Patrissi to be honored with national award

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) and the Association for the Treatment and Prevention of Sexual Abuse (ATSA) are pleased to honor JAC Patrissi with the 2023 Gail-Burns Smith Award. Patrissi, who is the Principal and Founder of Growing a New Heart and Co-Founder of A Call For Change, will receive the award during the 2023 National Sexual Assault Conference®.

Presented jointly by ATSA and NSVRC, the award is named in honor of Gail Burns-Smith, one of the first advocates to recognize and speak publicly about the importance of collaboration between victim advocates and those working in the area of sex offender management to effectively prevent child sexual abuse.

Working among anti-racist, transformative peacemakers for 34 years, Patrissi says her, "heart is filled with the vision of our field co-creating ways of living in community that move us beyond containment and punishment and center compassionate accountability." Her organization, A Call For Change, is the nation's first confidential helpline dedicated to fostering change for people using the tools of dominance and abuse in their intimate partnerships. In addition to writing the intervention's framework, she has authored three books, conducted national trainings, and worked in over 40 countries with women and children who were sexually trafficked. It is her longstanding commitment to healing the world through her survivor-centric services and educational resources that make her more than worthy of the recognition that this award brings.

ABOUT ATSA

The Association for the Treatment and Prevention of Sexual Abuse (ATSA) is an international, multi-disciplinary organization dedicated to making society safer by preventing sexual abuse. ATSA has member chapters throughout the world; and informs evidence-based public policy and prevention initiatives. Visit www.atsa.com for more information on the treatment and management of individuals who have sexually abused or are at risk to abuse.

ABOUT NSVRC

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center is proudly a part of Respect Together. NSVRC provides information and tools to organizations and advocates across the U.S. to end sexual abuse, assault, and harassment. By translating research and trends into best practices, NSVRC helps individuals, communities and service providers achieve real and lasting change. Every April, NSVRC leads Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), a campaign to educate and engage the public in addressing this widespread issue. The center also works with the media to promote informed news coverage.

View original content:

SOURCE Association for the Treatment of Sexual Abusers; National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC)