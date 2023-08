Speed and passion: Jirem Horse Racing Festival opens in Inner Mongolia

Speed and passion: Jirem Horse Racing Festival opens in Inner Mongolia

TONGLIAO, China, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCIO:

On this late summer day, experience the unique romance and excitement of Horqin Grassland at the Jirem Horse Racing Festival.

Speed and passion: Jirem Horse Racing Festival opens in Inner Mongolia

http://english.scio.gov.cn/videos/2023-08/23/content_106559233.htm

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE China SCIO