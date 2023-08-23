SS&C ALPS Advisors Adds Active Large-Cap ETF to the Lineup

The Fund can allocate to companies or sectors in response to changing economic or market conditions

DENVER, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C ALPS Advisors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), has partnered with Level Four Capital Management to launch the Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (Nasdaq: LGRO), an active, large-cap equity ETF.

"ALPS Advisors is recognized for its collaboration with world-class sub-advisors, and our Level Four Capital Management partnership continues this tradition," said Laton Spahr, President of SS&C ALPS Advisors. "The disciplined strategy focuses on investing with a business owner's mindset with an emphasis on quality growth and price paid relative to current value."

The Fund invests in growing companies trading at or below their intrinsic value, which is the present value of the cash flows the business will generate in the future. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks of large-capitalization companies. The investment process seeks securities with a high return on capital, high-quality financial reporting, a strong management team and a powerful product, service or market position.

"We think like business owners rather than renters and adhere to a long-term, portfolio-oriented approach," said Edmon "Jake" Tomes, Chief Executive Officer of Level Four Capital Management. "The result of this high-conviction investment process is a behavioral advantage, which enables us to be patient and strategically identify opportunities on behalf of our investors."

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, call 1-866-759-5679 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemable.

All investments are subject to risks, including the loss of money and the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

The Fund is new and has limited operating history.

Laton Spahr is a Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment adviser to the Fund and Level Four Capital Management, LLC is the investment sub-adviser to the Fund. ALPS Advisors, Inc., ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., affiliated entities, are unaffiliated with Level Four Capital Management, LLC.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Fund.

Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C ALPS Advisors

SS&C ALPS Advisors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. With over $19.95 billion under management as of June 30, 2023, SS&C ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

About Level Four Capital Management, LLC

Level Four Capital Management, LLC (LFCM), an SEC-registered investment adviser, is the institutional asset manager of Level Four Group, LLC, which is owned and operating by Carr, Riggs & Ingram Capital, LLC. LFCM provides asset management services to high net worth individuals and families, pension and profit-sharing plans, trusts, estates, charitable organizations, corporations and other business entities. The firm's investment team is dedicated to bringing clients the highest level of professionalism, a commitment to excellence, and a client-centric approach through a repeatable and data driven investment process.

