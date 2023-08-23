Students and educators can get access to an AI-powered scanning app for free

ST PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the back-to-school season 2023, the award-winning app iScanner is offering students and educators free access to the PRO version for 6 months. The AI-powered features of iScanner allow students and educators to scan documents and notebooks in high quality on their smartphones.

The award-winning app iScanner is offering students and educators free access to the PRO version for 6 months. The special bonus is available for iOS users. Participants receive 10 GB of iScanner Cloud storage for backing up important files. (PRNewswire)

iScanner is a popular AI-powered scanning and document management app with over 100 million downloads and an average App Store rating of 4.8/5. This year the product is launching a special offer to encourage students and educators to focus on their ambitious goals instead of spending valuable time scanning and printing papers with stationary scanner machines.

"We believe that high-quality education and access to innovative AI-powered tools should be available to everyone, and the possibility to scan and edit documents on a mobile device helps to achieve this. At the same time, using iScanner allows students and educators to reduce paper consumption and be more productive and flexible in their study routines," says Matt Svetlak, Vice President of Product at iScanner, BP Mobile (AIBY Group).

The special bonus is available for iOS users. To get free access to iScanner PRO for 6 months, students and educators should download the app and sign in with their .edu email issued by their educational institution. A step-by-step guide is available on iscanner.com .

Apart from free access, participants receive 10 GB of iScanner Cloud storage for backing up important files. This cross-platform cloud storage allows users to continue working on documents from any device or in the web version of the app.

iScanner is a highly demanded app for students and educators because, due to its AI-powered features, the app detects and adjusts document borders automatically, straightens scan pages and gets rid of curves and skews, deblurs images and removes fingers from scans, and recognizes handwritten text, as well as printed text in 24+ languages.

Moreover, iScanner allows users to easily edit scans, convert scans into PDFs, DOC, XCL, and other formats, turn any images into editable and searchable documents, use a live text feature, solve mathematical equations, and share docs on the go.

In 2023 iScanner became the People's Voice Winner in the Best Apps, dApps, and Software—Work & Productivity category at the 27th Annual Webby Awards.

The iScanner app was developed by BP Mobile ( AIBY Group ).

