magniX Appoints Industry Veteran Tim Allen as VP, Sales and Marketing

Tim Allen brings more than 20 years of experience in aerospace sales and management roles

He will lead sales and marketing at magniX, working with customers to deliver

zero emissions propulsion solutions

magniX has powered flights by five different aircraft, leading electric aviation in every category

EVERETT, Wash., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- magniX, the company powering the electric aviation revolution, today announced the appointment of Tim Allen as VP, Sales and Marketing. Allen brings more than 20 years of experience in the aerospace industry, covering diverse technical sales, business development, technical support, and operations.

Tim Allen (PRNewswire)

Leading Aviation into the Future

Allen will lead sales and marketing at magniX, working with customers to deliver zero emissions propulsion solutions. magniX's industry-leading products and services include:

Our patented magni650 and magni350 electric propulsion units and magniDrives – available today for development testing and expected to be FAA certified in 2026

Engineering expertise to integrate our motors with a variety of customer platforms, ranging from retrofits to clean-sheet designs on platforms from seaplanes to helicopters

Design, research and test capabilities to deliver university, government and non-profit advances in clean aviation technology

"I am delighted to welcome Tim to the team at a very exciting time for magniX," said Nuno Taborda, magniX CEO. "Our technology has achieved amazing results and we have many more stories of success to look forward to. Tim's wide experience, background in launching new products and services, and track record of building deep relationships with customers will be a huge benefit to magniX."

"As the consequences of climate change become ever more apparent, I am very proud to be joining magniX and supporting its efforts to decarbonize the aviation industry," said Tim Allen, VP, Sales and Marketing, at magniX. "The company's long track record of success speaks for itself and I look forward to playing my part in our important mission."

magniX, the first company to receive FAA CFR33 special conditions for electric engine airworthiness, has powered flights by five different aircraft, leading in every category of electric aviation. In March 2023, magniX powered the first flight of the world's largest hydrogen electric aircraft, Universal Hydrogen's DHC-8 (Dash-8). In June 2023, the hydrogen fuel cell-powered Dash-8 completed the longest ever electric propulsion flight (1 hour), while also reaching the highest altitude (10,000 feet) to date for an electric aircraft.

Allen joins magniX from Garmin International, where he served as Commercial Aviation OEM Sales Manager. His achievements at Garmin included driving a new business growth strategy that resulted in Garmin's first air transport OEM program award. Prior to this, Allen was Commercial Business Manager at Astronics Ballard Technologies, leading the company's commercial air transport sales focused on connected aircraft solutions. He previously held roles at FDS Avionics, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Thales Avionics, and the U.S. Air Force.

About magniX

Headquartered in Everett, Washington State, U.S., magniX is dedicated to leading an era of environmentally-friendly and sustainable aviation. magniX has developed a family of flight-proven electric propulsion units (EPUs) and is fast maturing its energy storage systems (ESS) for commercial aviation. With high levels of reliability, unparalleled performance and operational practicality, magniX is leading the aviation industry into a sustainable future. magniX is a subsidiary of the Clermont Group, an international business group headquartered in Singapore. For further information, please visit www.magnix.aero.

Contact

media@magniX.com

magniX logo (PRNewsfoto/magniX) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE magniX