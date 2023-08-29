Momentous Institute's 11th Annual Changing the Odds Conference Serves as a State of Youth Mental Health and Education

Amid a nationwide shortage of youth mental health services, more than 1,000 educators, mental health professionals, and decision-makers will exchange ideas and learn from esteemed national thought leaders in Dallas, Texas on October 26-27.

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentous Institute , a nationally recognized research-based organization working at the heart of education and mental health, has announced its 11th annual Changing the Odds conference set to be held October 26-27, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. The two-day conference comes at a time when the nation is grappling with a youth mental health crisis and a severe shortage of trained mental health professionals. Changing the Odds is an important forum where more than 1,000 educators, mental health professionals, and decision-makers will exchange ideas and best practices for addressing mental health in their work with countless children and families.

A diverse conference program features dynamic speakers who are renowned experts in their fields of research and work. Speakers include:

Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, an award-winning physician and former surgeon general of California

Nedra Glover Tawwab, author of The New York Times bestsellers "Drama Free" and "Set Boundaries, Find Peace"

Dr. Adam Saenz, CEO of the Applied EQ Group, author, and emotional intelligence expert

Dr. Wendy Suzuki, a world-renowned neuroscientist, professor, and author

Dr. Leslie Korn, a traumatologist specializing in mental health nutrition

"The mental health challenges that our youth are facing cannot be ignored, and it's important that we come together to discuss community-wide solutions," said Dr. Jessica Gomez, clinical psychologist and executive director at Momentous Institute. "At our annual Changing the Odds conference, our goal is to have a widespread effect on the youth mental health crisis by empowering and informing the practitioners in attendance on the latest research and resources available. The conference truly embodies our work at Momentous Institute and in helping young people and families live happier and healthier lives."

Keynote speaker Dr. Nadine Burke Harris added, "Having the opportunity to work with innovative thought leaders at Changing the Odds is truly an honor. I believe that the collective strategies and efforts presented at this conference will leave a lasting and profound impact on the youth of today's generation, empowering them to overcome challenges and embrace a brighter, more resilient future."

"Joining the Changing the Odds conference is an important opportunity to shape a better future for our youth. As mental health advocates, our collective presence and commitment at this event can spark transformative change in how we approach youth mental health and education," said Nedra Glover Tawwab. "I look forward to connecting with inspiring people, gaining invaluable insights, and working together to create a world where every child's emotional well-being is nurtured, and their potential is truly boundless."

This year's Changing the Odds conference centers on the theme of "Humans Being: The Art & Science of Emotionally Thriving People." Serving as a 'state of youth mental health and education,' the event is a catalyst to change the way we think and act about social emotional development in early education, underscoring the importance of creating healthy systems where all children and communities can thrive. Attendees will leave with the tools and strategies to help navigate some of the most pressing challenges in education and mental health for youth today.

The annual Changing the Odds conference will take place in Dallas, Texas at the AT&T Performing Arts Center Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre on October 26 and 27, 2023. Attendees will have the opportunity to receive a minimum of six (6) CEU credits for the conference. Additional details and tickets for the conference can be found here: https://momentousinstitute.org/changing-the-odds .

About Momentous Institute

Working at the heart of education and mental health, Momentous Institute helps young people and families live happier, healthier lives. Momentous Institute is the first organization to integrate mental health curriculum into elementary schools and the only non-profit with an operating elementary laboratory school in Dallas, Momentous School. Momentous Institute has trained more than 45,000 professionals and implemented mental health-informed education and trauma-informed strategies in 545 classrooms across 28 states and 9 countries. Through a team of bi-lingual licensed therapists, they provide quality mental health services to 5,500 children and their families each year. For more information about their work and impact, visit https://momentousinstitute.org/ .

