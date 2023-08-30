NumbersUSA Welcomes Andre Barnes as Historically Black Colleges and Universities Engagement Director

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NumbersUSA has appointed Andre Barnes as the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) Engagement Director. In this role, Barnes will expand an existing NumbersUSA initiative that addresses the negative impact periods of high immigration have historically had and continue to have on Black citizens of the United States, notably the 88% of which are descendants of slaves.

NumbersUSA (PRNewsfoto/NumbersUSA) (PRNewswire)

"As the HBCUs Engagement Director, I will raise discussions that illustrate the negative results of massive immigration"

Barnes will coordinate efforts to form relationships with the administrations, faculties and student organizations of over 100 HBCUs. Involved in this coordination is a constellation of prestigious Black leaders representing three generations, as well as a nationally recognized author of the book, "Back of the Hiring Line - A 200-Year History of Immigration Surges, Employer Bias, and Depression of Black Wealth."

"I have an opportunity to have an immediate impact through educating people about political actions and the untold history of the impact of immigration on Freedmen," says Barnes. "As the HBCUs Engagement Director, I will raise discussions based on the evidence of recurrent historical events that illustrate the negative results of massive immigration. These conversations will shape the decisions and policies of future leaders who will reconstruct our broken immigration system," Barnes indicated.

Barnes obtained a Bachelor of Arts in African American Studies from the University of Virginia and a Master in Education with a concentration on early childhood from Moreland University. Barnes previously served as Admissions Advisor to Moreland University, Arizona College of Nursing, and My Computer Career. He also served as Janitorial Staff Manager in Alexandria, VA and High School Mentor with the University of Virginia College Guides.

NumbersUSA Chief Executive Officer James Massa commended Barnes's appointment stating, "Andre has done what it takes to position himself as a change agent in our society. He is not only ready, but prepared to navigate the very challenging, complex waters of NumbersUSA's effort to support those who have been disproportionately impacted by immigration policies of the past, starting with those whose heritage is reflected in the Historically Black Colleges and Universities of our nation."

About NumbersUSA

NumbersUSA supports a balanced immigration system that welcomes the spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, is responsive to acute refugee crises, attracts those with extraordinary ability and talents, addresses temporary labor shortages, and protects the most vulnerable. NumbersUSA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that believes better immigration policy is needed and possible. As America's largest single-issue advocacy group, focused exclusively on immigration reform, NumbersUSA has 8 million grassroots supporters spread across every congressional district. Founded solely by Roy Beck in 1996 to promote civil debate on the immigration recommendations of the U.S. Commission on Immigration Reform - chaired by civil rights icon Barbara Jordan, NumbersUSA continues to advocate for sensible immigration policies that ensure Americans' safety, promote economic fairness, while protecting the environment and quality of life.

Emeline McClellan

emeline@kbc.us

Andre Barnes, HBCU Engagement Director (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NumbersUSA.com