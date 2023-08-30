Perforce Software, Inc. Welcomes Kristin Gaarder as Executive Vice President of People & Culture

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software announced today the appointment of Kristin Gaarder as the company's Executive Vice President of People & Culture. Gaarder brings over 20 years of human resource leadership at various global technology organizations, private and public, serving multi-site, diverse organizational structures across private equity, software, med tech, and other high growth companies. Prior to joining Perforce, Gaarder was the top human resources executive at Calabrio, where she drove several strategic initiatives around talent management and organizational design critical to the growth trajectory of the PE-backed software company.

Kristin Gaarder, EVP of People & Culture, Perforce Software (PRNewswire)

"Kristin has a strong track record establishing meaningful human-centric leadership across global organizations, which makes her the perfect partner for Perforce and a great addition to our executive team," said Mark Ties, CEO of Perforce. "As a high growth company driven by organic and acquisition-related activities, Kristin's deep experience working with global teams in that type of operating model will continue to improve our performance while helping Perforce remain a top place to work."

Prior to Calabrio, Gaarder held leadership roles at various global organizations including Amplifon and Novartis, and has shown her dedication to creating business value through an engaged employee base at a global level The depth of her experience in key areas will help Perforce to continue to be successful. Gaarder holds an MS in Human Resources and Labor Relations from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee and a BA in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

"Perforce has experienced significant growth, growing nine times its size in the last eight years," said Kristin Gaarder, EVP of People & Culture at Perforce. "I'm excited to build on this momentum and continue to evolve the People & Culture function to support Perforce's growth expectations, while building on the Company's strong employee-centric culture."

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce DevOps solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

Media Contacts

PERFORCE U.S.

Grace Bonacum

PAN Communications

Ph: +1 617 502 4300

perforce@pancomm.com

PERFORCE UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 118 328 0180

perforcepr@ambrosecomms.com

Perforce Software (PRNewsFoto/Perforce Software) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Perforce Software