HORMEL FOODS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY — THIRD QUARTER
- Net sales of $3.0 billion
- Operating income of $217 million, reflecting the impact of an adverse arbitration ruling totaling $70 million; adjusted operating income1 of $287 million
- Operating margin of 7.3%; adjusted operating margin1 of 9.7%
- Earnings before income taxes of $208 million; adjusted earnings before income taxes1 of $278 million
- Effective tax rate of 21.7%
- Diluted net earnings per share of $0.30, adjusted diluted net earnings per share1 of $0.40
- Cash flow from operations of $317 million
EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY & OUTLOOK
"Our third quarter results reflect the strength of our leading brands, the value of our balanced business model and our team's commitment to improving our performance," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "In an increasingly dynamic and competitive environment, we grew volume across all our segments, delivered adjusted net earnings per share1 in line with last year and made further progress addressing the near-term challenges impacting the business. This progress included reducing inventory, building momentum in the Planters® snack nuts business and driving adjusted operating margin1 improvement compared to last year."
"The investments into our brands and continued improvement across our supply chain have generated positive performance in the marketplace," Snee said. "Volume growth for the quarter was broad based, driven by a recovery in turkey, strong demand for many of our foodservice items and growth from leading retail brands, including SPAM®, Hormel® Black Label®, Planters® and Hormel® pepperoni. Our Foodservice segment delivered another quarter of strong bottom-line growth, and the Retail segment delivered margins ahead of our expectations. Earnings growth from our U.S. businesses in aggregate was more than offset by significantly weaker-than-expected results in our International segment, supply chain disruption caused by a third-party logistics provider shutdown and an adverse arbitration ruling."
"We remain focused on driving volume and earnings growth, as well as delivering on our commitments to improve our business," Snee said. "The operating environment domestically and abroad continues to be dynamic, and we anticipate consumers and operators to remain highly intentional in their spending. As we close the year, we expect a strong finish from our Foodservice segment, incremental savings from a series of projects aimed at reducing costs and complexity throughout our system, and further synergies from our implementation of GoFWD. Additionally, we expect continued softness in our International segment and earnings pressure from heightened competition at retail. Our continued investments into our brands, disciplined financial strategy and balanced approach across our businesses position us well for future growth as we close a challenging 2023."
For the balance of the year, the Company expects:
- Modest volume growth in the fourth quarter, which assumes growth from the Foodservice segment, continued recovery in turkey and improved fill rates in key categories;
- Fourth quarter net sales to be between $3.1 billion and $3.6 billion. Full-year net sales are expected to be (4)% to flat, reflecting performance to date and current assumptions for raw material input costs in the fourth quarter; and
- Fourth quarter diluted net earnings per share to be down from last year, reflecting continued weakness in the International segment and lower Retail segment results. Full-year diluted net earnings per share are expected to be $1.51 to $1.57, and adjusted diluted net earnings per share1 are expected to be $1.61 to $1.67.
UPDATE ON STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Protect & grow our core brands
- We grew sales in the marketplace for Hormel® chili, Hormel® Natural Choice® lunchmeat, Jennie-O® lean ground turkey, Hormel® Square Table™ entrees and the SPAM® family of products.2
- Hormel® Black Label® bacon is the fastest growing national brand in the category over the last year — with volume growth of 13% versus last year3 — and has gained buyers versus last year, +7%.3
- Skippy® peanut butter varieties are now certified vegan by the Vegan Awareness Foundation. Vegan-certified varieties include creamy and Super Chunk® peanut butter in regular and natural varieties, as well as squeeze packs and no-sugar-added peanut butter spreads.
Amplify scale in snacking & entertaining
- Household penetration gains were seen within the snacking and entertaining portfolio, led by Hormel® Gatherings® party trays, Planters® snack nuts and Hormel® pepperoni.4
- The Planters® snack nuts business is benefiting from innovation, increased promotional support and the launch of a national ad campaign spotlighting the new trio of flavored cashew varieties. Recent trends have improved, with buyers and volume increasing versus last year.5
- Hormel® pepperoni — the No. 1 selling brand of pepperoni in the U.S. — grew volume, sales and household penetration during the quarter.4 The brand also partnered with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the blockbuster adventure "Jurassic Park," with its Tear Into Flavor sweepstakes.
Enhance growth of our ethnic & Food Forward portfolios
- Our Applegate® products outpaced category dollar sales growth during the quarter in the breaded chicken, breakfast sausage, bacon and hot dog categories.6
- The Applegate team launched Applegate Naturals™ frittata bites, the industry's first and only Certified Humane frozen egg bites.
- During the quarter, the Herdez® brand outpaced category trends for dollar and volume sales in the salsa, taco sauce, hot sauce, refrigerated guacamole and refrigerated salsa categories.2
- Two Wholly® products were honored with 2023 Best Bite Awards from Delicious Living magazine: Wholly® Guacamole classic and Wholly® avocado diced.
Expand leadership in foodservice
- We delivered volume growth during the third quarter across our premium offerings, including bacon, pizza toppings, prepared proteins, breakfast sausage and Fontanini® Italian meats and sausages.7
- We launched several new items at the School Nutrition Association's Annual National Conference, including Jennie-O® branded turkey barbacoa, turkey pot roast and a turkey breakfast bar.
Aggressively develop our global presence
- Demonstrating the value of our balanced model, foodservice sales in China increased 14% compared to last year,7 helping offset declines in the retail business in China.
- We launched Skippy® peanut butter in Germany, home to a 1.9 billion euro sweet spreads category.8
- We continued to support our global brands around the world through innovation, co-branding and advertising, including Skippy® peanut butter ice cream in South Korea, new Calbee SPAM® brand flavored potato chips in Japan, and the Keep It Real TV campaign, which showcased a series of delicious SPAM® brand recipes across the United Kingdom.
Continue to transform our company
- We delivered another quarter of e-commerce sales growth, led by the Planters®, Jennie-O® and SPAM® brands.9
- We were recognized as one of America's Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report, named one of America's Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek, for the first time earned a place on Fast Company's 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators list, and were ranked No. 14 on the Selling Power's 50 Best Companies to Sell For list.
- During the quarter, we announced an expansion of our free college tuition program for eligible team members in the U.S. to earn their degrees, or complete non-degree programs, for free.
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS – THIRD QUARTER
Retail
- Volume up 1%
- Net sales down 2%
- Segment profit down 7%
Volume growth was driven by the value-added meats, bacon, snacking and entertaining, and emerging brands verticals. In addition to a recovery across the turkey portfolio, volume and net sales grew for many items, including our SPAM® family of products, Hormel® Gatherings® party trays, Hormel® pepperoni and Applegate® natural and organic meats. Net sales declined due to the difficult comparison from high levels of demand for Skippy® spreads last year and lower market-driven pricing on raw bacon items. Segment profit declined due to unfavorable mix and increased brand investments, partially offset by the benefit from pricing actions across the portfolio, improved bacon volumes and higher equity in earnings from MegaMex Foods.
Foodservice
- Volume up 2%
- Net sales down 3%
- Segment profit up 14%
Volume for the quarter increased, driven by growth in our affiliated businesses and strong demand in many branded categories, including pizza toppings, premium bacon and breakfast sausage, and premium prepared proteins. Brands such as Cafe H®, Hormel® Fire Braised™, Fontanini®, Old Smokehouse® and Hormel® Bacon 1™ delivered volume gains compared to the prior year. Net sales declined, primarily due to lower net pricing in certain categories, such as bacon, reflecting raw material commodity deflation. Segment profit increased due to the contribution from higher volumes and improved mix.
International
- Volume up 10%
- Net sales down 6%
- Segment profit down 50%
Net sales declined as a result of lower branded export sales and lower results in China. Foodservice sales in China improved sequentially throughout the third quarter, partially offsetting the difficult net sales comparison from sales to food-security programs last year. In addition to growth from the Skippy® and Planters® brands, strong volume growth was driven by low-margin commodity fresh pork and turkey exports. Segment profit declined significantly due to unfavorable pork and turkey commodity markets, continued softness in China and lower branded export demand.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAILS
- For the third quarter, advertising spend was $43 million, compared to $37 million last year. The Company expects full-year advertising expense to increase compared to the prior year.
- The effective tax rate was 21.7%, compared to 24.5% for the previous year. The Company benefited from favorable changes in certain U.S. income and deductions in the fiscal 2022 federal tax return filing. The effective tax rate for fiscal 2023 is expected to be between 21.0% and 23.0%.
- Capital expenditures were $78 million, compared to $61 million last year. The Company's target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2023 is $280 million.
- Depreciation and amortization expense was $75 million, compared to $65 million last year. The full-year expense is expected to be approximately $285 million.
- As disclosed in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC on Aug. 22, 2023, the Company received an unexpected, unfavorable arbitration ruling involving an isolated commercial dispute with a third party. The estimated pre-tax impact of $70.0 million is reflected in operating expense and accrued liabilities. The associated one-time payment is expected to be made in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
1 COMPARISON OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The non-GAAP adjusted financial measures of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before income taxes, and adjusted diluted net earnings per share are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before income taxes and adjusted diluted net earnings per share exclude the impact of an adverse arbitration ruling. The tax impact was calculated using the effective tax rate for the quarter in which the expense was incurred.
The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors because they are the measures used to evaluate performance on a comparable year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for GAAP measures in analyzing financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
The tables below show the calculations to reconcile from the GAAP measures to the non-GAAP adjusted measures.
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
In thousands, except per share amounts
Unaudited
Quarter Ended
July 30, 2023
July 31, 2022
GAAP
Arbitration
Non-GAAP
Reported
GAAP
Non-GAAP
% Change
Net Sales
$ 2,963,299
$ —
$ 2,963,299
$ 3,034,414
(2.3)
Cost of Products Sold
2,465,251
—
2,465,251
2,528,364
(2.5)
Gross Profit
498,048
—
498,048
506,049
(1.6)
Selling, General, and Administrative
291,073
(70,000)
221,073
222,147
(0.5)
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates
9,784
—
9,784
7,138
37.1
Operating Income
216,759
70,000
286,759
291,040
(1.5)
Interest and Investment Income
9,239
—
9,239
14,411
(35.9)
Interest Expense
18,372
—
18,372
15,615
17.7
Earnings Before Income Taxes
207,626
70,000
277,626
289,836
(4.2)
Provision for Income Taxes
45,055
15,190
60,245
71,010
(15.2)
Net Earnings
162,571
54,810
217,381
218,826
(0.7)
Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to
(108)
—
(108)
(89)
(21.4)
Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel
$ 162,679
$ 54,810
$ 217,489
$ 218,915
(0.7)
Diluted Net Earnings Per Share
$ 0.30
$ 0.10
$ 0.40
$ 0.40
—
Operating Margin (% of Net Sales)
7.3
9.7
9.6
Nine Months Ended
July 30, 2023
July 31, 2022
GAAP
Arbitration
Non-GAAP
Reported
GAAP
Non-GAAP
% Change
Net Sales
$ 8,911,930
$ —
$ 8,911,930
$ 9,175,331
(2.9)
Cost of Products Sold
7,426,514
—
7,426,514
7,577,062
(2.0)
Gross Profit
1,485,417
—
1,485,417
1,598,269
(7.1)
Selling, General, and Administrative
725,621
(70,000)
655,621
672,777
(2.6)
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates
42,213
—
42,213
19,951
111.6
Operating Income
802,009
70,000
872,009
945,443
(7.8)
Interest and Investment Income
20,700
—
20,700
20,078
3.1
Interest Expense
55,042
—
55,042
44,913
22.6
Earnings Before Income Taxes
767,666
70,000
837,666
920,608
(9.0)
Provision for Income Taxes
170,230
15,190
185,420
200,393
(7.5)
Net Earnings
597,437
54,810
652,247
720,215
(9.4)
Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to
(200)
—
(200)
112
(279.1)
Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel
$ 597,637
$ 54,810
$ 652,447
$ 720,103
(9.4)
Diluted Net Earnings Per Share
$ 1.09
$ 0.10
$ 1.19
$ 1.31
(9.2)
Operating Margin (% of Net Sales)
9.0
9.8
10.3
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
SEGMENT DATA
In thousands
Unaudited
Quarter Ended
July 30, 2023
July 31, 2022
% Change
Volume (lbs.)
Retail
748,146
742,103
0.8
Foodservice
255,822
250,513
2.1
International
90,550
81,993
10.4
Total
1,094,518
1,074,609
1.9
Net Sales
Retail
$ 1,891,746
$ 1,924,553
(1.7)
Foodservice
890,949
917,671
(2.9)
International
180,605
192,190
(6.0)
Total
$ 2,963,299
$ 3,034,414
(2.3)
Segment Profit
Retail
$ 151,128
$ 163,092
(7.3)
Foodservice
146,270
128,798
13.6
International
12,222
24,464
(50.0)
Total Segment Profit
309,619
316,354
(2.1)
Net Unallocated Expense
101,886
26,429
285.5
Noncontrolling Interest
(108)
(89)
(21.4)
Earnings Before Income Taxes
$ 207,626
$ 289,836
(28.4)
Nine Months Ended
July 30, 2023
July 31, 2022
% Change
Volume (lbs.)
Retail
2,267,363
2,435,581
(6.9)
Foodservice
747,484
760,677
(1.7)
International
241,445
247,421
(2.4)
Total
3,256,292
3,443,679
(5.4)
Net Sales
Retail
$ 5,765,786
$ 5,921,145
(2.6)
Foodservice
2,607,140
2,681,737
(2.8)
International
539,005
572,450
(5.8)
Total
$ 8,911,930
$ 9,175,331
(2.9)
Segment Profit
Retail
$ 459,031
$ 522,980
(12.2)
Foodservice
428,110
399,482
7.2
International
45,723
78,833
(42.0)
Total Segment Profit
932,863
1,001,295
(6.8)
Net Unallocated Expense
164,997
80,799
104.2
Noncontrolling Interest
(200)
112
(279.1)
Earnings Before Income Taxes
$ 767,666
$ 920,608
(16.6)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
In thousands, except per share amounts
Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
July 30, 2023
July 31, 2022
July 30, 2023
July 31, 2022
Net Sales
$ 2,963,299
$ 3,034,414
$ 8,911,930
$ 9,175,331
Cost of Products Sold
2,465,251
2,528,364
7,426,514
7,577,062
Gross Profit
498,048
506,049
1,485,417
1,598,269
Selling, General, and Administrative
291,073
222,147
725,621
672,777
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates
9,784
7,138
42,213
19,951
Operating Income
216,759
291,040
802,009
945,443
Interest and Investment Income
9,239
14,411
20,700
20,078
Interest Expense
18,372
15,615
55,042
44,913
Earnings Before Income Taxes
207,626
289,836
767,666
920,608
Provision for Income Taxes
45,055
71,010
170,230
200,393
Effective Tax Rate
21.7 %
24.5 %
22.2 %
21.8 %
Net Earnings
162,571
218,826
597,437
720,215
Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable
(108)
(89)
(200)
112
Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel
$ 162,679
$ 218,915
$ 597,637
$ 720,103
Net Earnings Per Share:
Basic
$ 0.30
$ 0.40
$ 1.09
$ 1.32
Diluted
$ 0.30
$ 0.40
$ 1.09
$ 1.31
Weighted-average Shares Outstanding:
Basic
546,358
546,077
546,389
544,486
Diluted
548,637
550,167
549,227
549,377
Dividends Declared Per Share
$ 0.2750
$ 0.2600
$ 0.8250
$ 0.7800
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
In thousands
Unaudited
July 30,
October 30,
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 669,124
$ 982,107
Short-term Marketable Securities
17,423
16,149
Accounts Receivable
786,246
867,593
Inventories
1,737,865
1,716,059
Taxes Receivable
7,498
7,177
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
36,613
48,041
Total Current Assets
3,254,770
3,637,125
Goodwill
4,931,590
4,925,829
Other Intangibles
1,790,761
1,803,027
Pension Assets
235,943
245,566
Investments in Affiliates
743,474
271,058
Other Assets
338,741
283,169
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment
2,131,479
2,141,146
Total Assets
$ 13,426,757
$ 13,306,919
Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment
Accounts Payable
$ 703,407
$ 816,604
Accrued Expenses
119,464
58,801
Accrued Marketing Expenses
100,974
113,105
Employee Related Expenses
241,879
279,072
Interest and Dividends Payable
158,335
163,963
Taxes Payable
49,583
32,925
Current Maturities of Long-term Debt
946,981
8,796
Total Current Liabilities
2,320,622
1,473,266
Long-term Debt Less Current Maturities
2,360,380
3,290,549
Pension and Post-retirement Benefits
396,297
385,832
Deferred Income Taxes
467,827
475,212
Other Long-term Liabilities
163,768
141,840
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(241,610)
(255,561)
Other Shareholders' Investment
7,959,473
7,795,780
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment
$ 13,426,757
$ 13,306,919
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
In thousands
Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
July 30, 2023
July 31, 2022
July 30, 2023
July 31, 2022
Operating Activities
Net Earnings
$ 162,571
$ 218,826
$ 597,437
$ 720,215
Depreciation and Amortization
74,754
65,132
216,432
191,568
Decrease (Increase) in Working Capital
73,678
(169,800)
(79,372)
(270,282)
Other
5,998
71,887
(5,741)
121,656
Net Cash Provided by (Used in)
317,001
186,046
728,756
763,157
Investing Activities
Net (Purchase) Sale of Securities
(2)
5,664
(49)
1,296
Net Purchases of Property, Plant, and
(77,678)
(60,360)
(163,224)
(188,140)
Proceeds from (Purchases of) Affiliates
212
2,009
(427,195)
8,275
Other
47
6,672
1,980
6,742
Net Cash Provided by (Used in)
(77,420)
(46,016)
(588,489)
(171,827)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from Long-term Debt
1,980
—
1,980
—
Repayments of Long-term Debt and
(2,208)
(1,474)
(6,584)
(6,498)
Dividends Paid on Common Stock
(149,944)
(141,860)
(442,560)
(415,923)
Share Repurchase
—
—
(12,303)
—
Other
5,933
2,872
8,489
77,958
Net Cash Provided by (Used in)
(144,238)
(140,462)
(450,977)
(344,463)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on
(6,715)
(10,943)
(2,273)
(10,054)
Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash
88,628
(11,375)
(312,983)
236,814
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning
580,496
861,719
982,107
613,530
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of
$ 669,124
$ 850,344
$ 669,124
$ 850,344
