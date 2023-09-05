Health Catalyst Recognized in Five Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports

SALT LAKE CITY , Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Health Catalyst was recognized in the latest Gartner Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers, 2023 (July 2023); Hype Cycle for Healthcare Data, Analytics and AI, 2023 (July 2023); Hype Cycle for Digital Care Delivery Including Virtual Care, 2023 (July 2023); Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health System Technologies, 2023 (July 2023) and Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2023 (July 2023).

Gartner Hype Cycle annual reports provide an objective overview of the pitfalls and opportunities of the latest innovations in healthcare, among other sectors, so that industry leaders can make informed purchasing decisions and take action.

"We're encouraged to be included in five Gartner Hype Cycle reports for 2023," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We believe, as healthcare leaders continue to confront challenges, seen and unforeseen, they need data and analytics solutions that can deliver the outcomes they need to improve patient care, advance operational effectiveness, and achieve financial sustainability. We develop our solutions with this goal in mind and are grateful to receive this recognition from Gartner."

Specifically, Gartner recognized Health Catalyst in Advanced Analytics Architecture for Providers, Population Health Management Solutions, and Care Pathway Organization categories in the 2023 Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers. Intended to identify and analyze technologies that benefit healthcare providers, Gartner states that "this Hype Cycle tracks the benefits and maturity levels of digital innovations, market solutions, and approaches for healthcare providers. It helps CIOs communicate with stakeholders on the future direction of IT and supports decision making to identify, understand and prioritize investments."

The 2023 Hype Cycle Healthcare Data, Analytics, and AI report also recognized Health Catalyst as a Sample Vendor. According to Gartner, "this Hype Cycle tracks the emerging technologies that will have the greatest impact on data, analytics, and AI initiatives in the payer, provider and life science sectors."

In addition to the above reports, Health Catalyst earned three additional mentions. The company was recognized in the 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle report for Real-Time Health System Technologies for its Health Information Exchange. According to Gartner, "This Hype Cycle includes technologies pivotal to the real-time health system vision. It is an essential reference for CIOs when assessing the value and impact of technologies that digitally transform the healthcare organization into a responsive, collaborative, smart, next-generation health system."

Health Catalyst's Care Pathway Orchestration was recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Care Delivery Including Virtual Care. According to Gartner, "This Hype Cycle identifies and tracks digital innovations and market solutions for optimizing and transforming the way in which healthcare providers deliver clinical care."

Health Catalyst's Population Health Management Solutions were also recognized in the 2023 Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers. According to Gartner, "This Hype Cycle provides critical input for strategic planning by tracking the maturity level and adoption rate of payer technologies and deployment approaches."

