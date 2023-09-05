TORRAS Showcases 4 Revolutionary Phone Cases at IFA 2023, Heralding New Trends in Mobile Accessories

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TORRAS, the award-winning accessory brand, unveiled its innovations by showcasing a range of kickstand phone cases at IFA 2023. As TORRAS is set to redefine the purpose of phone cases and free users' hands in the age of short video, these groundbreaking products highlighted how technological innovations can address the greatest challenges our smartphones face.

At IFA 2023, TORRAS showcased its four latest kickstand phone cases, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to simplifying people's lives through technological innovation. These included the round stand case series UPRO Ostand, the one-piece stand UPRO Pstand, the lens stand case UPRO Lstand, and the frame stand case UPRO Hstand.

As the trend of watching videos on mobile devices increases, TORRAS' kickstand phone cases offer the perfect solution for both horizontal and vertical positioning. With multi-angle adjustment ranging from 40° to 120°, you can easily find the ideal angle to suit your personal needs. For instance, you can place your phone on a table to enjoy hands-free video conferences, or magnetically attach it to the refrigerator to conveniently view recipes while cooking in the kitchen. Whether you're watching videos, attending virtual meetings, or multitasking, TORRAS' kickstand phone cases provide stable support whenever you need it.

In line with this, TORRAS showcased its cutting-edge technologies from TORRAS LAB, from concealable kickstand engineering to innovative Coology cooling technology.

Charley, Marketing Director of TORRAS, stated, "We are honored to make our debut and show our innovative kickstand phone cases at IFA 2023. We believe that phone cases should not be just protective; they should evolve into a more multi-functional tool that brings convenience to users in many ways. We believe these products will bring more fun and convenience to our users, as well as leading the phone case innovation."

TORARS's kickstand phone case products on display at IFA 2023 present a new vision for the future of phone case innovation in the tech world. The latest versions of these innovative products will be available across multiple platforms starting from September 13, 2023.

Founded in 2012, TORRAS is an innovative brand with a designphilosophy of "Simple but Unique". They have an R&D laboratory that spans over 2,000 square meters,and has obtained more than 1,100 patents thus far,with 36 of its products winning prestigious international design awards including the German Red Dot Award.

