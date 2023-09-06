HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS ANNOUNCES 2023 GRANT AWARD WINNERS

Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards 88 Research and Programmatic Grants Totaling $25 Million during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and its 25 th Anniversary

This Year's $25 Million Brings the Organization's Lifetime Donation Total to $225 Million

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its 830 U.S. dealers, announced the 2023 winners of its annual research and programmatic grants, part of Hyundai Hope on Wheels' $25 million commitment in 2023 to fund pediatric cancer research grants and survivorship efforts. During its 25th year anniversary, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will present a total of 88 grants to institutions across the United States that are focused on improving outcomes and treatments for children diagnosed with cancer, including 18 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants at $400,000 each, 18 Hyundai Young Investigator Grants at $250,000 each, 52 Hyundai Impact Grants at $100,000 each, as well as additional Bridge-to-K research grants and Regional Grants.

"Over the past 25 years, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has been creating hope for families facing childhood cancer by investing in life-saving research, treatment, and support," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Hyundai Hope On Wheels. "To date, we have contributed $225 million in our mission to end childhood cancer. We are grateful to the dedicated researchers, doctors, and medical institutions receiving grants as we work together to move closer to a cure."

Hyundai Hope On Wheels was inspired by a group of New England Hyundai dealers in 1998, with the goal to end childhood cancer. Twenty-five years later, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has become one of the nation's leading funders of pediatric cancer research, establishing Hyundai as a corporate social responsibility leader in the automotive industry. To date, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has supported nearly 1,300 cancer research studies at over 175 medical institutions.

Three grant categories have been awarded to researchers at eligible Children's Oncology Group (COG) member institutions. The Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant is a 2-year award competitively selected for translational research, and the Hyundai Young Investigator Grant is a 2-year award competitively selected for innovative research. Applications were reviewed by a Medical Advisory Committee comprised of leading pediatric oncologists from institutions across the country. Additionally, the Hyundai Impact Grant provides funding for programmatic initiatives such as clinical care at children's hospitals.

This year also introduces two new grant categories to advance its impact in childhood cancer. The Bridge-to-K grant is designed to provide support to National Institute of Health grant applicants to advance their research; and the new Regional Grants focus on local support, advocacy, and awareness.

"We have made significant strides in the areas of pediatric cancer research during the past 25 years," said Kevin Reilly, vice chair of Hyundai Hope On Wheels and chairman of the Hyundai Motor America National Dealer Advisory Council. "By funding critical research, new medical advancements, and less-invasive treatments, we have seen the long-term survival rate rise to over 85%. We won't stop until every child is free from cancer."

During the month of September, grants will be presented during official Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremonies. The Handprint Ceremony is the nonprofit's signature event in which children affected by cancer, doctors and researchers, and Hyundai partners dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a Hyundai vehicle, symbolizing the collective fight against pediatric cancer and hope for a cure.

To learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.

Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant Winners ($400,000)

Institution City State Diamond Children's Medical Center Tucson AZ Children's Hospital Colorado Aurora CO Children's Hospital Los Angeles Los Angeles CA UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation Pittsburgh PA Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Boston MA Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Atlanta GA Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center Seattle WA Georgetown Lombardi Washington DC Johns Hopkins Children's Center Baltimore MD UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital Cleveland OH Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford Stanford CA Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Philadelphia PA UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital Los Angeles CA UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals San Francisco CA Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus OH UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital Chicago IL UF Health Shands Children's Hospital Gainesville FL UT Health San Antonio San Antonio TX

Hyundai Young Investigator Grant Winners ($250,000)

Institution City State Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Chicago IL Texas Children's Hospital at the Baylor College of Medicine Houston TX Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope Duarte CA Children's Hospital Colorado Aurora CO Children's National Hospital Washington DC Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Boston MA Children's Healthcare Atlanta, Inc. Atlanta GA Johns Hopkins Children's Center Baltimore MD Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) New York NY Prisma Health Children's Hospital-Midlands Columbia SC UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital Cleveland OH Seattle Children's Healthcare System Seattle WA St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Inc. Memphis TN Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford Stanford CA Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Philadelphia PA UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals San Francisco CA Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus OH University of Michigan Medical Center (Michigan Medicine) Ann Arbor MI

Hyundai Impact Grant Winners ($100,000)

Institution City State Albany Medical Center Albany NY Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Chicago IL Arkansas Children's Hospital Little Rock AR Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children Orlando FL Banner Diamond Children's Medical Center Phoenix AZ Baystate Children's Hospital Springfield MA Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope Duarte CA UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation Pittsburgh PA Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Atlanta GA Children's Hospital Colorado Springs Aurora CO Children's Hospital New Orleans New Orleans LA Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters Norfolk VA Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) Orange CA Children's Hospital of Richmond Richmond VA Children's Mercy Kansas City Kansas City MO Children's Minnesota - Minneapolis Minneapolis MN Children's National Hospital Washington DC Children's of Alabama Birmingham AL Children's Wisconsin – Milwaukee Campus Milwaukee WI Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Cincinnati OH UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital Chicago IL Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center Durham NC El Paso Children's Hospital El Paso TX Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center Washington DC Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack University Medical

Center Hackensack NJ Joe DiMaggio Childrens Hollywood FL Johns Hopkins All Children's Foundation Saint Petersburg FL Kapi'olani Medical Center for Women and Children Honolulu HI Kentucky Children's Hospital Lexington KY Levin's Children's Hospital Charlotte NC Maine Medical Center of Maine Health Portland ME Massachusetts General Hospital Boston MA Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center New York NY Miller Children's Hospital Long Beach CA The Children's Hospital at Montefiore Bronx NY Nicklaus Children's Hospital Miami FL Oklahoma Children's Health Foundation Oklahoma City OK Peyton Manning Children's Hosp At Ascension St Vincent Indianapolis IN Phoenix Children's Hospital Phoenix AZ Primary Children's Hospital Salt Lake City UT Rady Children's Hospital San Diego CA Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Buffalo NY St Joseph's Children's Tampa FL St. Louis Children's St. Louis MO Tampa General Children's Hospital Tampa FL Texas Children's Hospital at the Baylor College of Medicine Houston TX UC Davis Children's Hospital Davis CA UNC Children's Hospital Chapel Hill NC Greehey Children's Cancer Research Institute San Antonio TX Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt Nashville TN Vannie E. Cook Children's Hospital McAllen TX Yale New Haven Children's Hospital New Haven CT

Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 830 U.S. dealers. In 2023, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will surpass a lifetime total donation of $225 million in support of nearly 1,300 childhood cancer research grants.

