Kensington Vanguard Expands in the Midwest

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services announced the hiring of Tatiana McFadden and Monica Chavez as Executive Vice Presidents to lead the company's Indianapolis office. The team will bolster the firm's Midwest presence established earlier this year after adding a footprint in Kentucky through the integration of BridgeTrust Title.

The executives bring a combined 40 years of commercial title insurance underwriting and closing expertise, as well as significant client relationships.

"Monica and Tatiana are top-tier executives in the commercial title insurance arena, and we're excited to have them join the company," said Brian Cooper, co-chief executive officer of Kensington Vanguard. "We look forward to them playing leadership roles in driving continued growth for KV in the Midwest."

Before joining Kensington Vanguard, McFadden and Chavez were most recently with a major national title insurer where they had responsibility for commercial client servicing and business development. They have successfully closed a high volume of complex commercial transactions across a wide variety of asset classes nationwide.

"We are very excited to join a phenomenal company like Kensington Vanguard and all it has to offer. And we look forward to playing a key part in building the Company into the market leader in our region," McFadden and Chavez said.

Kensington Vanguard continues to be an industry consolidator, having completed 29 acquisitions.

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:

Commercial Division handles the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of leading property owners, developers, REITs, private equity groups, law firms, private investors and institutional lenders.





Residential Division provides title insurance and settlement services on residential purchases and refinances referred by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as a preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service.





1031 Exchange Services Division, through wholly owned subsidiary Legal 1031 Exchange Services, employs a team of seasoned experts, attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists providing clients and their advisors with IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services enabling them to defer capital gains tax they would otherwise realize upon the sale of investment properties.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, LLC, headquartered in New York City with offices in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and Texas, is one of the largest full–service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard operates in all 50 states and serves as agent to the nation's leading title insurance underwriters. Kensington Vanguard's client base is a highly diversified mix of law firms, investors, developers, operators, opportunity funds, commercial lenders, family offices, realtors and regional and national residential lenders.

For more information, visit www.kvnational.com

View original content:

SOURCE Kensington Vanguard National Land Services