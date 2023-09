Sempra Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today announced that its board of directors has declared a $0.595 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, which is payable Oct. 15, 2023, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 27, 2023. The quarterly dividend has been adjusted for the previously effected two-for-one stock split of the company's common stock.

Sempra's board of directors also declared a semi-annual dividend of $24.375 per share on the company's 4.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, which is payable Oct. 15, 2023, to Series C preferred stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 1, 2023.

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that helps meet the daily energy needs of nearly 40 million consumers. As the owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is helping to electrify and decarbonize some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. The company is also consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, leadership and workforce development and diversity and inclusion. Investor's Business Daily named Sempra the top-ranked utility in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance. Sempra was also included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 12th consecutive year. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

